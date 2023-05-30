To The Members of Vaarad Ventures Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of VAARAD VENTURES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Gada Chheda & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants

Ronak Gada

Designated Partner

Membership No. 146825

Firms Registration No. W100059

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date:30/05/2023

UDIN:23146825BGWQVP9739

Annexure –A to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Vaarad Ventures Limited (‘the Company) as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management‘s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with our Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘‘Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exits, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Gada Chheda & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Ronak Gada

Designated Partner

Membership No. 146825

Firms Registration No. W100059

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date:30/05/2023

UDIN:23146825BGWQVP9739

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Vaarad Ventures Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members Vaarad Ventures Limited of even date.)

Details of tangible and intangible assets:

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Whether the title deeds pertaining to the immovable properties (except properties which are leased by the company with duly executed lease agreements in the companys favour) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

Details of inventory and working capital:

(a) As informed to us, the physical verification of the inventories was done by the management at reasonable intervals at the end of each month and for year end. We have received confirmation with respect to inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Further, on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

Details of investments, any guarantee or security or advances or loans given

The company has not made any investments during the year, neither given any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances which are characterised as loans, unsecured or secured, to LLPs, firms or companies or any other person.

According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not provided any loans or advances, or given guarantee, or given security to any other entity or any other person, Accordingly, clause 3 (3) of the Order is not applicable.

Compliance in respect of a loan to directors

The Company has not granted any loan under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, with respect to the investment and guarantees. The Company has neither given any security nor given any loans during the year.

Compliance in respect of deposits accepted

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder, and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (v) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Maintenance of costing records

We have broadly reviewed accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, related to manufacture of specialty petroleum products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate.

Deposit of statutory liabilities:

Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise,

Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the records of the company examined by us, the dues outstanding of Income-tax, VAT, Excise duty, Service tax, Custom duty, Goods and Service tax, Cess or/and any other material statutory dues wherever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following;

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount(IN R in lakhs) Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Act, 1956 & MVAT 2002 Sales Tax (MVAT) .68 FY2008-09 Appeal pending Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax - Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax .36 FY2008-09 Mumbai Sales Tax Act, 1956 & MVAT 2002 Sales Tax (MVAT) 49.34 FY2009-10 Appeal pending Jt. Commissioner of Sales Tax -Mumbai Central Sales Tax 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.15 FY2009-10 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise 50.00 FY 1998-1999 Daman District Court The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 24.26 FY 2010-11 ITAT, Mumbai

Unrecorded income

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

Default in repayment of borrowings

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company do not have any borrowings from financial institutions, government or dues to debenture holders. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken loan form 10 parties and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2023.

based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

Funds raised and utilization

The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

Fraud and whistle-blower complaints

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

Compliance by a Nidhi

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xii) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Compliance on transactions with related parties

In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

Internal audit system

In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

Non-cash transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors, requiring compliance with Section 192 of the Companies Act.

Registration under Section 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934

In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

Cash losses

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

Resignation of statutory auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Material uncertainty

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not fall under the categories to spent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order as it is not applicable

For Gada Chheda & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Ronak Gada Designated Partners

Membership No. 146825

Firms Registration No. W100059

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date:30/05/2023

UDIN:23146825BGWQVP