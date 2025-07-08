Vaishnavi Gold Ltd Summary

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is primarily engaged in two areas of business Gold including making jewellery, ornaments, gems, and their accessories. The company was incorporated in the year 2000 with the name Master Multi-tech Systems Ltd. Initially, the company was incorporated as an IT company and subsequently during the year 2008-09 amended the Objects of the Memorandum of Association and added certain new objects to the main Objects namely Gold, Agriculture, Running showrooms, godowns, Cold storage units etc. Accordingly, from April 2009 onwards, the company started business activity in the areas of Gold related activities. Also, the company discontinued the business relating to software with effect from April 1, 2010.During the year 2009-10, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Tanmai Jewels Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from the appointed date, May 01, 2008. The name of the company was changed from Master Multi-Tech Ltd to Vaishnavi Gold Ltd.