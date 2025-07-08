Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.79
Prev. Close₹0.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.79
Day's Low₹0.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.5
P/E38
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
15.73
15.73
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.5
-0.72
Net Worth
16.23
15.01
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,440.6
|91.58
|3,05,451.71
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
574.15
|86.08
|59,246.26
|185.37
|0.26
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
17.97
|20.42
|11,760.53
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
603.65
|38.13
|8,192.03
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Rajesh Exports Ltd
RAJESHEXPO
202.2
|0
|5,970.16
|6.6
|0
|2,618.71
|171.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
N Venkat Subbarao
Director
K Srivalli
Chairman & Managing Director
M J V V D Prakash
Director
K Narsi Reddy
Additional Director
Palakurthy Sreenivas Rao
Flat No 1-206 Divya Sakthi Cpx,
Gren Lands Ameerpet,
Telangana - 500016
Tel: 91-40-64548800
Website: -
Email: -
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is primarily engaged in two areas of business Gold including making jewellery, ornaments, gems, and their accessories. The company was incorporated in the year 2000 with the name Ma...
