Vaishnavi Gold Ltd Share Price Live

0.76
(-3.80%)
Feb 6, 2017|02:39:40 PM

  • Open0.79
  • Day's High0.79
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.79
  • Day's Low0.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.36
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Vaishnavi Gold Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.79

Prev. Close

0.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.79

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.5

P/E

38

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd Corporate Action

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:07 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.88%

Non-Promoter- 53.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

15.73

15.73

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

0.5

-0.72

Net Worth

16.23

15.01

Minority Interest

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,440.6

91.583,05,451.718700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

574.15

86.0859,246.26185.370.265,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

17.97

20.4211,760.5395.110699.019.57

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

603.65

38.138,192.0362.3901,574.25115.58

Rajesh Exports Ltd

RAJESHEXPO

202.2

05,970.166.602,618.71171.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vaishnavi Gold Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

N Venkat Subbarao

Director

K Srivalli

Chairman & Managing Director

M J V V D Prakash

Director

K Narsi Reddy

Additional Director

Palakurthy Sreenivas Rao

Registered Office

Flat No 1-206 Divya Sakthi Cpx,

Gren Lands Ameerpet,

Telangana - 500016

Tel: 91-40-64548800

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is primarily engaged in two areas of business Gold including making jewellery, ornaments, gems, and their accessories. The company was incorporated in the year 2000 with the name Ma...
Reports by Vaishnavi Gold Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vaishnavi Gold Ltd share price today?

The Vaishnavi Gold Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is ₹1.50 Cr. as of 06 Feb ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is 38 and 0.06 as of 06 Feb ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaishnavi Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Feb ‘17

What is the CAGR of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd?

Vaishnavi Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.45%, 3 Years at -29.29%, 1 Year at -8.43%, 6 Month at 10.14%, 3 Month at -9.52% and 1 Month at -14.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaishnavi Gold Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.12 %

