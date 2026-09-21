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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
40.33
40.33
57.55
30.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
759.22
688.98
633.92
614.83
Net Worth
799.55
729.31
691.47
645.73
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,512.46
1,446.03
1,435.48
1,334.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,512.46
1,446.03
1,435.48
1,334.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.29
47.9
40.47
66.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,223.75
|36.4
|19,230.38
|155.77
|1.16
|1,190.08
|184.48
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
5,500.3
|34.38
|7,094.04
|45.31
|1.36
|485.98
|1,144.01
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
601.4
|20.36
|2,466.51
|35.11
|1
|687.68
|217.18
Nitco Ltd
NITCO
90.37
|0
|2,174
|-9.25
|0
|114.22
|14.85
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
50.34
|0
|1,492.46
|2.24
|0
|277.77
|50.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Bhavesh Vallabhdas Varmora
Executive Director
PRAMODKUMAR PARSOTAMBHAI PATEL
Executive Director
Hiren R Varmora
Non Executive Nominee Director
Aamir Zeb
Non Executive Nominee Director
Amit Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
SURYANARAYANAN S
Independent Non Exe. Director
CHANDUBHAI POPATBHAI VIRANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandhya Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Vikram Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shital Bharatkumar Badshah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilesh Sharma
8-A National Highway Dhuva,
Taluka Wankaner,
Gujarat - 363641
Tel: +91 99099 13657
Website: http://www.varmora.com
Email: investor.relations@varmora.com
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Summary
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Reports by Varmora Granito Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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