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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.2
20.8
11.17
5
Net Worth
42.8
32.4
22.77
16.48
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,281.55
|265.07
|2,23,321.22
|246.65
|0.3
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
207.8
|60.41
|19,631.96
|155.73
|0.05
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
567.35
|19.95
|16,429.14
|285.06
|0.88
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
575.25
|57.53
|15,649.14
|37.29
|0.75
|1,827.06
|131.26
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.43
|30.83
|11,939.82
|152.93
|2.13
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Yash Vinod Mittal
WTD & Executive Director
Harsh Vinodbhai Mittal
Non Executive Director
Sweta Yash Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
SAKET JAGDISHCHANDRA AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikita Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Foram Deep Parikh
185/2 Saijpur Piplaj Pirana Rd,
Gujarat - 382405
Tel: +91 70690 30829
Website: https://vinodtexworld.com
Email: ho@vinodtexworld.com
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Summary
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Reports by Vinod Texworld Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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