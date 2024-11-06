|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Dec 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr A Sampath as Chief Operating Officerof the company w.e.f. January 01, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 23, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs.1 per equity share. Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Arokianathan Anilkumar as Head of Operations - EPC Projects of the Company w.e.f. February 06, 2024.
