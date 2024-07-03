Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹255.05
Prev. Close₹255
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.47
Day's High₹260
Day's Low₹249
52 Week's High₹465.45
52 Week's Low₹165.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)617.95
P/E22.75
EPS11.21
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.61
9.08
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0.86
0.86
Reserves
106.77
47.19
31.92
10.33
Net Worth
131.38
56.27
36.87
15.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
132.37
76.46
63.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
132.37
76.46
63.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.89
19.58
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Bhavani Jayaprakash
Whole-time Director
A. C. Thangam
Whole-time Director
Sanal Kumar V
Independent Director
Ritesh Nair
Independent Director
Maya Sinha
Independent Director
BALARAMAN RAMANA KUMAR
Non Executive Director
S Neelakantan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vakaday Subramanian Ravikumar
Summary
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Surya Developers and Promoters Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 1996 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Vishnusurya Logistics Private Limited, dated September 1, 2010. Thereafter, through the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, Satellite Town and Development Private Limited (Transferor I), Suryavishnu Enterprises Private Limited (Transferor II) amalgamated with Vishnusurya Logistics Private Limited effective from September 25, 2015 and subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, recording the change in the name of Company to Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited.Vishnusurya Projects are engaged in mining of rough stones and manufacturing of aggregates & Manufacture-sand by using Crushing Plants and Sand washing plants. In addition to mining activities, they are engaged in EPC Projects across all key sectors such as water, transportation, rail, resource, and institutional development.Their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of key materials, and project execution at the sites with overall project management up to the commissioning of these projects. The Company executed and delivered multiple real estate projects in the past, su
The Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is ₹617.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is 22.75 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is ₹165.05 and ₹465.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.58%, 6 Month at 14.43%, 3 Month at -24.51% and 1 Month at -7.26%.
