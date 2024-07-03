iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd Share Price

251.1
(-1.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open255.05
  • Day's High260
  • 52 Wk High465.45
  • Prev. Close255
  • Day's Low249
  • 52 Wk Low 165.05
  • Turnover (lac)51.47
  • P/E22.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)617.95
  • Div. Yield0.39
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

255.05

Prev. Close

255

Turnover(Lac.)

51.47

Day's High

260

Day's Low

249

52 Week's High

465.45

52 Week's Low

165.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

617.95

P/E

22.75

EPS

11.21

Divi. Yield

0.39

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 37.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.61

9.08

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0.86

0.86

Reserves

106.77

47.19

31.92

10.33

Net Worth

131.38

56.27

36.87

15.28

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

132.37

76.46

63.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

132.37

76.46

63.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.89

19.58

0.17

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Bhavani Jayaprakash

Whole-time Director

A. C. Thangam

Whole-time Director

Sanal Kumar V

Independent Director

Ritesh Nair

Independent Director

Maya Sinha

Independent Director

BALARAMAN RAMANA KUMAR

Non Executive Director

S Neelakantan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vakaday Subramanian Ravikumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd

Summary

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Surya Developers and Promoters Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 1996 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Vishnusurya Logistics Private Limited, dated September 1, 2010. Thereafter, through the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, Satellite Town and Development Private Limited (Transferor I), Suryavishnu Enterprises Private Limited (Transferor II) amalgamated with Vishnusurya Logistics Private Limited effective from September 25, 2015 and subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, recording the change in the name of Company to Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited.Vishnusurya Projects are engaged in mining of rough stones and manufacturing of aggregates & Manufacture-sand by using Crushing Plants and Sand washing plants. In addition to mining activities, they are engaged in EPC Projects across all key sectors such as water, transportation, rail, resource, and institutional development.Their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of key materials, and project execution at the sites with overall project management up to the commissioning of these projects. The Company executed and delivered multiple real estate projects in the past, su
Company FAQs

What is the Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd share price today?

The Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹251.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is ₹617.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is 22.75 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is ₹165.05 and ₹465.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd?

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.58%, 6 Month at 14.43%, 3 Month at -24.51% and 1 Month at -7.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.24 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 37.74 %

