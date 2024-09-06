Recommended a Final Dividend of 1.00/- (Rupee One only) per share, 10% on the face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 25-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)