Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd Management Discussions

THE ECONOMIC SCENARIO The Global Landscape

The global economy has shown resilience, exceeding early-year expectations, with growth visible across many regions. However, high debt levels and ongoing geopolitical tensions, including concerns about the US Presidential election, a fragile UK and Europe, and

Chinas real estate issues, pose risks to the global outlook.

Developing economies are facing slower growth, tighter financial conditions, and global trade challenges. Additionally, volatility in crude oil prices and disruptions in the Red Sea are further straining global supply chains and inflation. The Middle East is also under pressure due to the Israel-Palestine conflict, with potential economic repercussions if the situation escalates.

Amid global challenges, India remains a standout, on track to become the third-largest economy by 2027, driven by young demographics and strong governance.

Despite global headwinds, the world economy grew by 3.3% last year, with central banks monetary policies helping to curb inflation from 8.8% to 6.8%.

Employment and per capita income rose, supported milestone by increased government spending and consumer demand. (Source: IMF, Deloitte 2024 economic outlook)

Indian Landscape

FY 2023-24 was a year of mixed outcomes for India, marked by strong domestic demand and resilience amid global challenges. The economy grew by 8.2%, driven largely by infrastructure investments and robust performance in sectors like manufacturing, auto, and real estate. Corporate health, strong credit momentum, and higher tax collections have further supported economic growth.

Indias growth momentum is expected to continue into FY 2024-25, with easing inflation, steady domestic demand, and a revival in manufacturing. Private investment, which has been cautious in FY 2023-24, is anticipated to pick up, bolstered by global supply chain diversification and the governments Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Despite this optimistic outlook, challenges persist. Geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility, trade disruptions, and extreme weather events remain potential headwinds. However, Indias structural reforms, strengthened infrastructure, and positive business sentiment position the country to navigate these challenges effectively.

The recently announced budget highlighted a

16.9% increase in the Capex reflecting the Union Governments focus to expand economic growth through investments in infrastructure development, leading to an increase from the revised estimate for

FY 2023-24. The budget saw the highest allocation to railways (49%) and significant investment in road transport and highways (25%).

(Source: Deloitte India economic outlook, April 2024, investindia.gov.in)

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS Infrastructure Sector

The 2023-24 Budget marked a significant for Indias infrastructure sector with a substantial 33% increase in capital investment, amounting to 10 lakh crores (US$ 122 billion), equivalent to 3.3% of the GDP. Notably, the Railways received a record capital outlay of 2.40 lakh crores (US$ 29 billion), reflecting a substantial increase from previous years. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has also seen considerable expansion, now comprising 9,142 projects across 34 sub-sectors, a marked rise from 6,835 projects. Of these, 2,476 projects are in various stages of development, requiring an estimated collective investment of US$ 1.9 trillion, with nearly half focused on transportation, particularly roads and bridges. The Indian Railways anticipates total revenue to reach 2,64,500 crores (US$ 31.81 billion) by the end of 2023-24.

Indias infrastructure sector is on a growth trajectory, with planned investments expected to reach USD 1.4 trillion by 2025. The Governments opportunities forambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) programme aims to inject substantial capital into various subsectors, including energy, roads, railways, .y and urban development. This surge in investment is expected to spur associated industries, generate employment, and positively impact the Indian economy. Key focus areas include enhancing public digital infrastructure, advancing clean and renewable energy, and building robust urban infrastructure. These initiatives aim to bolster Indias global competitiveness and improve the quality of life across the nation.

The Governments proposed capital expenditure in roads, infrastructure places significant highways, and green energy. The India Infrastructure

Report (IIR) 2023, focused on Urban Planning and Development, underscores the importance of planning as the foundation of growth, providing a vision for urban development. The report outlines strategies for urban redevelopment, attracting attention from planners and policymakers, and offers a roadmap for improvingexisting Greenfieldcities . andplanning

This approach aims to promote urban development in regions and enhance connectivity with neighboring states.

Key aspects of IIR 2023 include Planning and

Governance, Smart Initiatives, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Financing, Housing and Migration, Public Service Delivery, Integrating Infrastructure, and Urban Redevelopment. The report highlights the transformative role of digital technology in shaping Indias urban landscape, particularly focusing on Smart Cities. It also examines performance criteria, financial dimensions, and the financial sustainability of urban bodies, including the efficacy of municipal bonds. As the Smart Cities

Mission nears its conclusion in the coming year, there is potential for a similar initiative targeting the next tier of cities. Additionally, a centralized scheme could be introduced to oversee the credit rating process for all cities and towns, incorporating recommendations tailored to the local context to explore new revenue sources.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

The road and highways sector is critical to Indias economy, facilitating the movement of 64.5% of goods and nearly 90% of passenger traffic.

Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set a target of constructing 45 km of highways per day in 2023-24, creating significant players. Increased digitization is driving demand for advanced technologies to maintain these highways

Challenges in the sector include slow land acquisition processes, rising land prices, material availability, timely project completion, and safety concerns. The Government allocated 2.70 lakh crores to MoRTH in the 2023-24 budget, contributing to a 60% expansion of the National Highway (NH) network from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,145 km by 2023. The length of 4-lane NHs has increased by 2.5 times to 46,179 km as of November 2023.

The government allocated 71,563.42 crores for road construction and 2,679.1 crores specifically for bridges and roads, emphasizing continued investment in road infrastructure.

Government Policies

Key policies encouraging private participation include:

1. Bharatmala Pariyojana: This initiative optimizes the movement of goods and people and includes the development of 25 Greenfield high-speed corridors and 34,800 km of NH under Phase-I. As of December 2023, 26,418 km (76%) have been awarded for construction, with 15,549 km completed. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has also significantly improved rural connectivity, with 7.55 lakh km of rural roads completed since 2014.

2. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has adopted PPP for nearly 85% of highway projects, recognizing the superior quality and lower maintenance requirements of PPP-executed projects. Major projects exceeding 5 billion are expected to be executed under this model, with private players responsible for highway maintenance for 15-20 years.

3. Fast-Tracking Project Approvals: The Government has streamlined approval processes, establishing a unified clearance system and minimizing necessary approvals to boost private investment.

4. Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs): InvITs pool investor funds for infrastructure projects, with tax The Ministryof incentives introduced by the Government to encourage private investment. NHAI raised 16,000 crores in FY 2023-24, marking the largest transaction in Indias road sector.

5. Viability Gap Funding (VGF): VGF provides grants to make projects commercially viable, addressing financial gaps that would otherwise deter private investment.

RAILWAYS & METRO SECTOR

India boasts the worlds fourth-largest railway system, with a total track length of 126,366 km and 7,335 stations. The Indian Railways expanded its track length significantly in 2022-23, increasing from 2,909 km to 5,243 km, achieving an average of 14.4 km of new track laid each day marking the highest-ever commissioning rate.

In line with its "Hungry for Cargo" motto, Indian Railways has focused on improving ease of business and enhancing service delivery at competitive prices.

These efforts resulted in the highest-ever freight loading at 1,512 MT in FY 2022-23. The railway sector aims to contribute approximately 1.5% to Indias GDP by building infrastructure to support 45% of the economys modal freight share.

As of January 2024, Indian Railways earned 1,40,623.4 crores from freight loading, compared to 1,35,388.1 crores in the previous year. Additionally, 82 Vande Bharat trains are now operational, showcasing Indias commitment to modernizing its rail network.

Union Budget FY 2024-25 Provisions

The Union Budget for FY 2024-25 introduced significant development and boost employment generation. Notably, 11,11,111 crores have been allocated for capital expenditure, representing 3.4% of the GDP, an increase of 11.1% from the previous year.

MINING SECTOR

India stands as the worlds third-largest producer player of natural stones and is a significant in the mining industry, contributing about 2.5% to the nations GDP. The sector plays a crucial role in supporting the countrys infrastructure and industrial growth, supplying essential raw materials such as coal, iron ore, bauxite, and limestone.

Policy Reforms and Investment Opportunities

The government has introduced various policy reforms to attract foreign and domestic investments in the mining sector. The removal of end-use restrictions on coal, the launch of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel, and the recent amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act are all aimed at boosting the sectors growth.

There is a growing interest in rare earth minerals, which are critical for the production of high-tech devices, including smartphones, electric vehicles, and renewable energy systems. India has significant untapped reserves of these minerals, and the government is focusing on their exploration and development to reduce dependency on imports.

The mining sectors role in supporting the "Make in India" initiative is pivotal, as it provides the raw materials necessary for manufacturing and infrastructure development. With the governments push towards self-reliance and sustainable development, the sector is poised for robust growth in the coming years.

(Source: investindia.gov.in)

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited was incorporated in the year 1996 and has its registered office in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

• The company is engaged in mining of rough stones and manufacturing of aggregates & Manufactured sand by using Crushing Plants and Sand washing plants.

• In addition to mining activities, the Company is engaged in EPC Projects (construction and infrastructure) delivered across all key sectors such as water, transportation, rail, resource, housing and institutional development.

• Company is entering into Municipal Solid Waste Management Business

EPC Projects Business Overview

• One of the leading companies providing Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services.

• Water Division -Established presence in water management projects with Tamilnadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), Govt of Tamilnadu, currently pursuing four projects under Jal Jeevan

Mission & AMRUT 2.0.

• Fisheries Division handles construction of Auction hall, Fish ponds, fish landing centre etc. with Fisheries

Department.

• Road & Bridges Division currently does construction of bridges and laying of NH-48 road. (Chennai- Bangalore Highway).

• Housing Division had completed construction of 184 dwelling units

• Rail Infra Division had completed the track laying and station construction of metro stations in Chennai Metro.

• Strong Order Book:- Continually growing project portfolio with significant financial commitments.

Diversifying to new business avenues-

Municipal Solid Waste Management.

• 28+ years of experience in project execution:-

Successfully executed multiple large-scale infrastructure projects. Projects completed across various sectors, showcasing versatility and expertise

Project Execution Highlights

17 total executed projects

10 Civil construction projects

• 1 Road & Bridges construction

6 Infrastructure Related projects

• Total Aggregate Value of Rs. 136.13 crores.

Some of our major projects carried on by our company were as follows:

Extension work of NH-48 (Chennai Bangalore) Highway;

Construction of Residential Complex having 184 apartments;

Construction of Fish Landing Centre in Tiruchendur;

Construction of station and track laying work for

Chennai Metro

• Construction of Retaining Wall for Bridge at Perambur for Corporation of Chennai

Construction of Compound Wall between Thiruvallikeni and Thirumailai Railway Stations;

Construction of Office Building of Institute of Dairy

Research Centre, Almatti, at Koduvalli, Tiruvallur

District for the Public Works Department (PWD);

Mining Business Overview

Our Company is carrying out mining activities by way of acquiring lands wherein potential minerals and stones, are rich in storage and can be converted into Manufactured Sand or can be sold as Aggregates.

The mining division excavates large chunks of rough stones Its among some of the most mined materials in the world and is indispensable to constructing building and laying roads because of its predictable, uniformed properties.

Once the land is acquired and necessary approvals are acquired, the Boulders are extracted from the earth and the same is shifted to the crushers. The Boulders are crushed by using the crusher plants and the extracted material is either sold as jelly(aggregates) or the produced dust is processed and washed to produce Manufactured sand otherwise known as "M- Sand". "M-Sand" is used as a substitute for river sand.

The Company owns and operates two quarries in

Tamil Nadu, India. These facilities are manned by competent teams and are equipped with state-of- the-art machineries.

First facility is located at Arupukottai catering to Madurai, Thoothukudi and nearby districts.

• Second facility is located at Vandavasi catering to Chennai and nearby districts.

SWOT ANALYSIS Strengths:

Diverse Project Portfolio: Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd. has a broad spectrum of operations across various sectors, including water segregation, roads and bridges, fisheries, commercial buildings, metro and rail projects, EPC, mining, and waste management. This diversification reduces dependency on a single sector and mitigates risks associated with market fluctuations.

Strong financial health: With a robust order book of 225 crores in FY24, the Company demonstrates a strong position for investors that seek companies with stable growth prospects. Anticipated increase in public infrastructure spending in India, driven by forthcoming government policies, positions the Company to secure new contracts, bolstering the Company growth and potentially elevating the Companys stock price.

Strategic Joint Ventures: The company has established several strategic joint ventures that enhance its capabilities and market reach. These partnerships allow Vishnusurya to leverage the expertise, resources, and networks of its partners, providing access to new markets and technologies. Joint ventures also facilitate participation in larger and more complex projects, which can drive growth and strengthen competitive positioning.

Focus on High-Margin Projects: Vishnusuryas emphasis on projects with healthy EBITDA margins of 20% and above positions the company for sustainable profitability, even in competitive markets.

Experienced Management Team: Led by seasoned professionals with deep industry knowledge, the management teams strategic vision and operational expertise are key drivers of the companys growth trajectory.

Weaknesses:

Dependence on Government Projects: A significant portion of the companys revenue is derived from government contracts. This dependency exposes the company to risks associated with policy changes, delays in project approvals, and funding issues. Working Capital Management: The infrastructure sector is capital-intensive, and managing cash flows in the face of delayed payments from government entities, can be challenging.

Opportunities:

GovernmentInitiativesandInfrastructureInvestment: The Indian governments focus on infrastructure development presents substantial opportunities for

Vishnusurya to secure new contracts and expand its project portfolio.

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives: The ongoing urbanization and the Smart Cities Mission open avenues for the company to participate in large-scale urban infrastructure projects, enhancing its presence in metropolitan regions.

Technological Advancements: Adopting advanced technologies in construction and project management can improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and lead to higher project margins.

Sustainability and Green Projects: Increasing focus on sustainable and green infrastructure projects offers opportunities for Vishnusurya to differentiate itself by integrating environmentally friendly practices into its operations.

Threats:

Intense Competition: The infrastructure sector is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for government contracts. This competition could pressure profit margins and securing new projects.

Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: Stringent regulatory requirements and environmental norms can lead to project delays, increased costs, and potential legal challenges, impacting the companys operations.

Economic Uncertainty: Fluctuations in economic conditions, both domestically and globally, can impact the availability of funds for infrastructure projects and affect the companys growth prospects.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Effective risk management is crucial for ensuring the stability and growth of Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd. Our approach to managing key risks includes proactive measures and strategic planning to mitigate potential impacts on our operations.

1. Labour Shortage: The infrastructure sector often faces challenges related to the availability of skilled labor. To address this, Vishnusurya invests in training and development programs to enhance the skills of our workforce. We also establish partnerships with local training institutions and employ competitive compensation packages to attract and retain talent.

2. Environmental Risk: Environmental sustainability is a core focus for Vishnusurya. We adhere to strict environmental regulations and integrate eco-friendly practices into our projects. Regular environmental impact assessments and compliance audits help minimize our ecological footprint and address any potential issues proactively.

3. Surge in Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of construction materials can impact project budgets. To manage this risk, we engage in long-term procurement agreements and establish relationships with multiple suppliers to secure favorable pricing. We also incorporate cost contingency plans into our project budgets to accommodate price volatility.

4. Need for Multiple Clearances: The requirement for various regulatory clearances can delay project timelines. Vishnusurya streamlines the clearance process through thorough planning and by maintaining strong relationships with regulatory bodies. Our dedicated team ensures timely submission of documentation and compliance with all necessary approvals.

5. Competition Risk: The infrastructure sector is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for contracts. Vishnusurya mitigates this risk by differentiating our services through quality, innovation, and customer focus. We continuously monitor market trends and adapt our strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

6. Financial Resources: Securing adequate financial resources is critical for project execution and growth. We manage this risk through a diversified financing strategy, including leveraging equity and debt options. Regular financial reviews and forecasts help us maintain liquidity and financial stability.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains robust internal financial controls over its financial statements, utilising Tally

Prime and ERP to manage critical business functions and ensure operational efficiency through process integration and automation. Throughout the year under review, these controls underwent assessment, with no significant material weaknesses detected in their design or operation. Internal audits, conducted in adherence to auditing standards, aimed to achieve objectives such as ensuring policy and procedure compliance, assessing risk management procedures, and reviewing the effectiveness of the internal control systems design and operation. Additionally, the Companys systems are regulated by independent auditors to ensure compliance and integrity. The Audit

Committee which is completely independent oversees the implementation of the audit plan, evaluating the relevance and impact of internal audit systems.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Vishnusuryas Human resource is a bedrock for our Operations. Human resource is managed and challenged correctly for success, stability and growth of our organization. Our Companys human resource relationship cordial, conducive, and mutually productive. This has helped to build a healthy relationship and resolve issues. Total number of employees as on 31st March 2024 was 275.

Financial Ratios

Particulars Unit of Measurement March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Variation in % Current Ratio In multiple 3.24 2.36 36.89% Debt-Equity Ratio In multiple 0.31 1.06 (70.50%) Debt Service Coverage Ratio In multiple 2.51 3.02 (16.94%) Return on Equity Ratio In % 21.00% 30.86% (31.97%) Inventory Turnover Ratio In Days 19.84 19.84 (0.03%) Trade receivables Turnover Ratio In Days 24.64 33.20 2.00% Trade payables Turnover Ratio In Days 29.84 44.38 (32.77%) Net Capital Turnover Ratio In Days 14.63 8.67 68.88% Net Profit Ratio In % 11.96% 13.12% (8.80%) Return on Capital Employed In % 29.19% 32.44% (10.01%) Return on Investment (Assets) In % 29.08% 23.00% 26.43% Interest Coverage Ratio In multiple 14.5 8.04 80% Operating Profit Margin In % 21.07 24.89 15.34% Net Profit Margin In % 11.94 13.03 8.36%

Reason for Variation: The company has gone for the public issue and raised its capital substantially.

Due to improved liquidity position and reduction in debts the company was able to manage the business improving the financial position more difference to the and the relating parameters.

Cautionary statement

Certain statements made in this report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, among others may constitute

‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, projections etc., whether express or implied. Several factors could make a significant operations. These include climatic conditions, economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, natural calamity, currency rate changes, among others over which the Company does not have any direct control.