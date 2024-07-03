Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd Summary

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd was incorporated as Surya Developers and Promoters Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 1996 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Vishnusurya Logistics Private Limited, dated September 1, 2010. Thereafter, through the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation, Satellite Town and Development Private Limited (Transferor I), Suryavishnu Enterprises Private Limited (Transferor II) amalgamated with Vishnusurya Logistics Private Limited effective from September 25, 2015 and subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, recording the change in the name of Company to Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Limited.Vishnusurya Projects are engaged in mining of rough stones and manufacturing of aggregates & Manufacture-sand by using Crushing Plants and Sand washing plants. In addition to mining activities, they are engaged in EPC Projects across all key sectors such as water, transportation, rail, resource, and institutional development.Their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of key materials, and project execution at the sites with overall project management up to the commissioning of these projects. The Company executed and delivered multiple real estate projects in the past, such as construction of villas, multi storied apartments, specific contracts like compound wall, renovation works, site formation, etc. and design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the government, autonomous and private bodies in state of Tamil Nadu. It is engaged in buying, selling and providing integrated solutions for Drones as a Service for surveillance, mapping and surveying purposes.The Company completed key projects across diverse market segments and have diversified exposures across property, civil, infrastructure, mining, and aggregates sectors. It acquired a fleet of machinery and equipment to support the execution of EPC project and mining activities. Some key projects completed by the Company include Construction of Compound Wall between Thiruvallikeni and Thirumailai Railway Stations; Construction of Staff Quarters / T-Type Quarters at Egmore, Chennai for Southern Railways; Construction of Office Building of Institute of Dairy Research Centre, Almatti, at Koduvalli, Tiruvallur District for the Public Works Department (PWD); Construction of Retaining Wall for Bridge at Perambur for Corporation of Chennai; etc. The Company is proposing a Public Offer by raising capital of Rs 500 Crore Fresh Issue Equity Shares.