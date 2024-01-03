Vivid Electromech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
2.33
2.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.29
18.05
25.37
1.9
Net Worth
41.79
21.55
27.7
4.23
Minority Interest
Debt
4.23
4.77
6.47
8.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.06
0
Total Liabilities
46.02
26.32
34.23
12.24
Fixed Assets
23.09
22.63
32.93
6.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.26
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.23
0
0.01
Networking Capital
17.16
1.5
0.36
4.52
Inventories
18.95
6.34
8.86
3.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
60.55
26.18
15.98
25.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.93
5.04
3.15
2.57
Sundry Creditors
-57.87
-29.15
-26.53
-25.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.4
-6.91
-1.1
-1.6
Cash
5.33
1.7
0.93
0.81
Total Assets
46.03
26.32
34.22
12.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
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