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Vivid Electromech Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

2.33

2.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.29

18.05

25.37

1.9

Net Worth

41.79

21.55

27.7

4.23

Minority Interest

Debt

4.23

4.77

6.47

8.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.06

0

Total Liabilities

46.02

26.32

34.23

12.24

Fixed Assets

23.09

22.63

32.93

6.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.26

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0.23

0

0.01

Networking Capital

17.16

1.5

0.36

4.52

Inventories

18.95

6.34

8.86

3.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

60.55

26.18

15.98

25.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.93

5.04

3.15

2.57

Sundry Creditors

-57.87

-29.15

-26.53

-25.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.4

-6.91

-1.1

-1.6

Cash

5.33

1.7

0.93

0.81

Total Assets

46.03

26.32

34.22

12.25

Vivid Electromech Ltd : related Articles

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