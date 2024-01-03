Vivid Electromech Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,039.3
|79.94
|1,33,447.18
|432.85
|0.63
|3,495.79
|369.78
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
24,246.45
|126.5
|1,11,575.33
|261.42
|0.02
|2,021.31
|1,028.23
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
2,980.8
|72.88
|1,11,547.63
|208.9
|0.38
|3,398.5
|366.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
664.35
|88.94
|1,07,299.14
|311.65
|0.19
|2,909.44
|48.72
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
GVT&D
3,462.15
|84.33
|94,230.24
|290.8
|0.14
|1,700.64
|81.48
No Record Found
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+91 9892691696
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