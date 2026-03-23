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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
2.33
2.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.29
18.05
25.37
1.9
Net Worth
41.79
21.55
27.7
4.23
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,297.4
|79.94
|1,33,447.18
|432.85
|0.63
|3,495.79
|369.78
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
25,032.4
|126.5
|1,11,575.33
|261.42
|0.02
|2,021.31
|1,028.23
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,132.3
|72.88
|1,11,547.63
|208.9
|0.38
|3,398.5
|366.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
681.3
|88.94
|1,07,299.14
|311.65
|0.19
|2,909.44
|48.72
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
GVT&D
3,680.15
|84.33
|94,230.24
|290.8
|0.14
|1,700.64
|81.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SAMEER VISHVANATH ATTAVAR
Whole-time Director
Meeta Sameer Attavar
Non Executive Director
Hardik Dinesh Shah
Independent Director
Kiran Sudhakar Shetty
Independent Director
Pratik Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitali Rajesh Shah
Plot No.A-173/7 TTC Indus.Area,
MIDC Kharine,
Maharashtra - 400710
Tel: +022 6817 5555
Website: http://www.vividgroup.in
Email: cs@vividgroup.in
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Summary
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Reports by Vivid Electromech Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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