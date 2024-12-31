Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 20,2024 (i) Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. (ii) Approved the alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval. (iii) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to be issued to the shareholders for obtaining their approval for the proposed sub-division/ split of equity shares and consequent amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. This is to inform you that the Company has fixed Saturday, March 16, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for purpose of split/sub-division of existing Equity shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (534618) RECORD DATE 16.03.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 15/03/2024 DR-739/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE299N01013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240307-52 dated March 07, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (534618) New ISIN No. INE299N01021 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 15/03/2024 (DR-739/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.03.2024)