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German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14873/107 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

25 Sep 2026

End Date

29 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

75 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

132 - 139 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO.

How to Apply German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

German Green Steel & Power Ltd IPO NEWS

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NSE IPO Listing Estimate: GMP at ₹59; Estimated Listing Price at ₹1,844

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NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹59 on September 23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,844 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. The IPO is subscribed 5.71x.

23 Sep 2026|01:27 PM

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Jindal Supreme Stocks hit upper circuit after listing at 29% premium

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Jindal Supreme shares debut at ₹120, a 29.03% premium to the ₹93 IPO price, before hitting ₹126, the 5% upper price band from the opening price.

23 Sep 2026|01:21 PM

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Hero Motors IPO Listing: Stock Recovers After Weak Listing, Trades at ₹95.98

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Hero Motors shares opened below the IPO price but recovered sharply after listing. Here is a look at the stock price, IPO details, valuation, business profile, GMP and key factors investors may watch.

23 Sep 2026|01:16 PM

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