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Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14874/111 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

23 Sep 2026

End Date

25 Sep 2026

Bid Lot

45 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

126 - 134 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Adroit Industries India Ltd IPO NEWS

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Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Rises to ₹31; Issue Subscribed 166.61x

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Jindal Supreme IPO GMP rises to ₹31 on September 18, implying an estimated listing price of ₹124. The issue is subscribed 166.61x, led by NII and retail investors.

18 Sep 2026|12:53 PM

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Hero Motors IPO GMP Falls to ₹5.5; Subscription Reaches 4.60x on Day 3

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Hero Motors IPO GMP stands at ₹5.5 on September 18, down sharply from ₹24 earlier in the week. The IPO is subscribed 4.60x, led by retail and NII demand.

18 Sep 2026|11:34 AM

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SS Retail IPO GMP Rises to ₹137; Issue Subscription Reaches 13.75x on Day 3

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SS Retail IPO GMP stands at ₹137 on September 18, implying an estimated listing price of ₹561. The IPO is subscribed 13.75x, led by NII and retail demand.

18 Sep 2026|11:31 AM

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