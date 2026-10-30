Status: current
₹240000/1200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: current
30 Oct 2026
03 Nov 2026
11 Equity Shares
-
190 - 200 per share
BSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Johnsoncab Electricals Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed 241.22 times, with the latest GMP at ₹68, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹218 per share. Check the IPO allotment status online, category-wise subscription details and listing expectations.
30 Oct 2026|11:18 AM
SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP stood at ₹9.50 on October 29, 2026, implying an estimated listing price of ₹339.50. The IPO was subscribed 0.62 times overall as of 11:40 AM.
29 Oct 2026|12:14 PM
BLS Polymers IPO GMP stood at ₹51 on October 29, 2026, with an estimated listing price of ₹201. The IPO was subscribed 64.66 times overall, led by strong demand in the NII category.
29 Oct 2026|11:15 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Vedant Poly Fabs Ltd
02 Nov - 04 Nov 2026
88.00 - 94.00
53.06 - 56.68
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.