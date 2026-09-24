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Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

15000/200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

30 Sep 2026

End Date

05 Oct 2026

Bid Lot

29 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

70 - 75 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO NEWS

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Moneyview IPO: GMP Today, Price, Subscription, Allotment, Listing Date and Key Details

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Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on September 24, 2026, with a price band of ₹32–₹34 per share. The ₹1,091.68 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an OFS of ₹341.68 crore. Check the latest GMP, subscription figures, IPO allotment date, listing schedule, financial performance and use of funds.

24 Sep 2026|12:18 PM

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NSE Share Price: Stock Lists at ₹1,809.10, Touches ₹1,844

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NSE shares listed at ₹1,809.10, a 1.35% premium to the ₹1,785 issue price, and touched ₹1,844. One 8-share lot delivered ₹192.80 profit at listing.

24 Sep 2026|10:06 AM

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NSE IPO Listing Estimate: GMP at ₹59; Estimated Listing Price at ₹1,844

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NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹59 on September 23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,844 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. The IPO is subscribed 5.71x.

23 Sep 2026|01:27 PM

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