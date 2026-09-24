Status: upcoming
₹15000/200 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
30 Sep 2026
05 Oct 2026
29 Equity Shares
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70 - 75 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on September 24, 2026, with a price band of ₹32–₹34 per share. The ₹1,091.68 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an OFS of ₹341.68 crore. Check the latest GMP, subscription figures, IPO allotment date, listing schedule, financial performance and use of funds.
24 Sep 2026|12:18 PM
NSE shares listed at ₹1,809.10, a 1.35% premium to the ₹1,785 issue price, and touched ₹1,844. One 8-share lot delivered ₹192.80 profit at listing.
24 Sep 2026|10:06 AM
NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹59 on September 23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,844 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. The IPO is subscribed 5.71x.
23 Sep 2026|01:27 PM
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28 Sep - 05 Oct 2026
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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