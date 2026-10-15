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Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

14553/21 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

21 Oct 2026

End Date

23 Oct 2026

Bid Lot

11 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

660 - 693 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE, NSE

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Paras Healthcare Ltd IPO NEWS

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Tonbo Imaging India IPO GMP at ₹500; Issue Subscribed 1.20 Times on Day 2

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Tonbo Imaging India IPO was subscribed 1.20 times by 12:21 PM on October 15, 2026, while its ₹500 GMP indicated a potential 71.43% listing premium. NIIs led subscription demand.

15 Oct 2026|12:58 PM

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HD Fire Protect IPO Subscription Status: Issue Booked 24.10 Times; GMP at ₹90, Signals 33% Listing Premium

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HD Fire Protect IPO received 24.10 times subscription by 10:41 AM on October 15, led by NIIs at 76.28x. Its ₹90 GMP indicates an estimated listing price of ₹361, a 33.21% premium to the upper issue price.

15 Oct 2026|11:35 AM

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Fusion CX IPO: Price Band, Dates, GMP, Financials and Day 1 Subscription Status

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The ₹702 crore Fusion CX IPO is open from October 14 to 16, 2026. The issue combines a ₹500 crore fresh issue with a ₹202 crore offer for sale. Here are the price band, lot size, Day 1 subscription, GMP and financial details.

14 Oct 2026|03:36 PM

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Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Paras Healthcare Ltd

21 Oct - 23 Oct 2026

660.00 - 693.00

1,450.00

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21 Oct - 23 Oct 2026

1,065.00 - 1,119.00

28755 - 30213

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