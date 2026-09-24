Status: upcoming
₹0/4000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
30 Sep 2026
05 Oct 2026
10 Equity Shares
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55 - 0 per share
BSE - SME
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on September 24, 2026, with a price band of ₹32–₹34 per share. The ₹1,091.68 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an OFS of ₹341.68 crore. Check the latest GMP, subscription figures, IPO allotment date, listing schedule, financial performance and use of funds.
24 Sep 2026|12:18 PM
NSE shares listed at ₹1,809.10, a 1.35% premium to the ₹1,785 issue price, and touched ₹1,844. One 8-share lot delivered ₹192.80 profit at listing.
24 Sep 2026|10:06 AM
NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹59 on September 23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,844 against the ₹1,785 upper price band. The IPO is subscribed 5.71x.
23 Sep 2026|01:27 PM
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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