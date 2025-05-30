Invest wise with Expert advice
Nifty futures are financial derivatives, the value of which is derived from the future value of the Nifty 50 index. The 50 large-cap companies listed in the National Stock Exchange of India make up this index. It is a contract with a pre-defined date of expiry and is traded on the derivatives segment of the NSE; therefore, this avenue is quite popular for speculation into the market movements or hedging of an existing position.
The Nifty 50 index is more or less a benchmark representation of the Indian stock market, reflecting the performance of the whole market. The Nifty futures contract allows one to take positions in a diversified portfolio of stocks without actually buying all the individual stocks, thus facilitating easier participation in the market.
Speculation of the future price movements in the Nifty 50 index is how Nifty futures work. If one feels that the index is going to go up, then he can take a long position by buying it. Similarly, in anticipation of a fall in index values, he may sell, which is called a short position.
The profit/loss made through trading in Nifty futures depends on the difference between the contracted price and the actual value at expiration. As a contract approaches its expiry date, its price generally converges towards the spot price of the Nifty index, dependent on several factors such as interest rates, dividends, and market sentiments.
Several advantages make trading in Nifty futures worth the time for investors. The foremost is diversification, whereby trading in these contracts opens exposure to different sectors represented by the Nifty 50 Index, thus spreading the risk.
Another important facility that the investors have is that of leverage, where, for lesser capital outlay due to lower margin requirements compared to buying individual stocks, traders control bigger positions. Nifty futures also offer liquidity whereby entry and exit from a position can be comfortably carried out without having a significant adverse impact on the market prices. They are also effective hedging instruments wherein the investor can hedge portfolios against losses in falling markets.
Effective trading strategies for Nifty futures will not only maximize one's profit but also control the potential risks involved. A very common strategy is trend following, wherein a trader identifies the prevailing trend of the market and always goes long in a bullish condition or short in a bearish trend.
Breakout trading involves entry upon the index's decisive crossing over major resistance or support levels. Other strategies are pairs trading - a simultaneous buying and selling of correlated assets to profit from price divergence and event-based trading, where a trader makes use of the volatility caused by significant economic announcements or events. Furthermore, there is option hedging to reduce the potential risks of the inopportune price movements of Nifty futures.
The underlying index for Nifty Futures is the Nifty 50 index, which consists of 50 of the largest and most actively traded companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. This index serves as a benchmark for the Indian stock market, reflecting its overall performance and providing a diversified view of market trends.
Nifty Futures are priced based on the current value of the Nifty 50 index, adjusted for factors like interest rates, dividends, and market conditions. The futures price typically converges with the spot price of the index as the expiration date approaches, allowing traders to speculate on future movements and manage their investment strategies effectively.
The margin requirement for trading Nifty Futures varies based on market conditions and the broker’s policies. Generally, it represents a small percentage of the total contract value, allowing traders to control larger positions with less capital.
The lot size for Nifty Futures contracts is 75 units
To trade Nifty Futures, you need to open a trading account with a broker that offers derivatives trading on exchanges like NSE. Once your account is set up, you can place orders for futures contracts based on your market analysis and trading strategy, ensuring you understand margin requirements and associated risks.

