Long Unwinding

Position LONG UNWINDING-INDEX OPTION

Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)

24,300.00

91,500

81,825

(-10.57%)

520.05

(-12.19%)

Position LONG UNWINDING-STOCKS OPTION

Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)

3,800.00

42,125

42,000

(-0.3%)

122.2

(-26.94%)

450.00

3,92,000

3,90,250

(-0.45%)

34.15

(-16.91%)

430.00

17,67,150

17,57,700

(-0.53%)

1.8

(-23.4%)

3,800.00

1,58,900

1,57,850

(-0.66%)

15.75

(-21.64%)

52.00

24,19,000

23,98,500

(-0.85%)

1.9

(-11.63%)

500.00

10,65,000

10,55,000

(-0.94%)

7.25

(-38.82%)

2,580.00

20,800

20,600

(-0.96%)

1.6

(-25.58%)

270.00

6,51,750

6,45,150

(-1.01%)

21.7

(-8.25%)

135.00

8,98,875

8,88,300

(-1.18%)

7.35

(-17.88%)

165.00

3,97,600

3,92,000

(-1.41%)

9.85

(-9.22%)

1,700.00

42,900

42,250

(-1.52%)

111.05

(-15.33%)

710.00

94,250

92,800

(-1.54%)

16.5

(-30.67%)

9,500.00

1,81,750

1,78,875

(-1.58%)

117.85

(-7.09%)

4,300.00

7,750

7,625

(-1.61%)

9.45

(-44.57%)

610.00

1,08,000

1,06,200

(-1.67%)

1.55

(-36.73%)

1,360.00

44,400

43,600

(-1.8%)

87.6

(-7.89%)

1,480.00

81,375

79,875

(-1.84%)

30.25

(-31.33%)

750.00

2,53,400

2,48,500

(-1.93%)

34.75

(-0.43%)

600.00

69,105

67,750

(-1.96%)

36.2

(-8.35%)

2,400.00

2,20,000

2,15,600

(-2%)

1.05

(-22.22%)

2,480.00

19,600

19,200

(-2.04%)

0.8

(-38.46%)

220.00

2,40,000

2,35,000

(-2.08%)

18.55

(-18.28%)

195.00

5,06,250

4,95,000

(-2.22%)

10.3

(-6.79%)

4,000.00

26,850

26,250

(-2.23%)

355

(-9.36%)

390.00

1,02,500

1,00,000

(-2.44%)

0.7

(-12.5%)

1,120.00

82,350

80,325

(-2.46%)

2.25

(-44.44%)

17,500.00

54,525

53,175

(-2.48%)

161.9

(-26.99%)

1,520.00

86,250

84,000

(-2.61%)

19

(-34.82%)

5,300.00

3,800

3,700

(-2.63%)

426

(-10.69%)

1,840.00

5,78,550

5,62,400

(-2.79%)

56.45

(-2.25%)

180.00

2,46,750

2,39,700

(-2.86%)

13.2

(-14.29%)

14,500.00

7,650

7,425

(-2.94%)

1,711

(-11.74%)

18,500.00

96,150

93,100

(-3.17%)

22.25

(-24.32%)

550.00

1,46,475

1,41,825

(-3.17%)

15.8

(-9.46%)

1,800.00

99,750

96,500

(-3.26%)

6.8

(-42.37%)

1,840.00

88,900

85,750

(-3.54%)

20.65

(-34.86%)

1,920.00

31,500

30,375

(-3.57%)

10.8

(-29.64%)

1,750.00

28,700

27,650

(-3.66%)

10.7

(-25.44%)

300.00

67,500

65,000

(-3.7%)

38.1

(-2.31%)

3,700.00

10,125

9,750

(-3.7%)

209.85

(-10.7%)

1,800.00

52,150

50,050

(-4.03%)

55.1

(-22.12%)

2,800.00

17,625

16,875

(-4.26%)

133.15

(-16.68%)

267.50

40,825

39,050

(-4.35%)

0.95

(-52.5%)

530.00

17,825

17,050

(-4.35%)

42.75

(-12.76%)

380.00

5,28,700

5,04,900

(-4.5%)

16.05

(-23.57%)

620.00

46,750

44,550

(-4.71%)

98.5

(-2.48%)

860.00

2,35,950

2,24,400

(-4.9%)

6.8

(-2.16%)

530.00

3,04,500

2,86,500

(-5.91%)

6.45

(-41.36%)

410.00

24,70,950

23,22,750

(-6%)

5.2

(-22.39%)

272.45

2,57,000

2,40,552

(-6.4%)

4

(-21.57%)

95.00

14,84,800

13,88,800

(-6.47%)

0.9

(-14.29%)

310.00

31,99,350

29,86,500

(-6.65%)

3.2

(-15.79%)

6,950.00

1,500

1,400

(-6.67%)

85.95

(-10.52%)

710.00

2,49,200

2,32,400

(-6.74%)

2.55

(-45.16%)

7,400.00

12,400

11,500

(-7.26%)

19.1

(-13.18%)

730.00

1,02,500

95,000

(-7.32%)

2.9

(-45.79%)

390.00

1,26,400

1,16,800

(-7.59%)

31.45

(-0.79%)

210.00

21,83,150

20,13,950

(-7.75%)

1.05

(-32.26%)

720.00

1,22,550

1,13,050

(-7.75%)

0.55

(-57.69%)

150.00

2,80,000

2,57,600

(-8%)

21

(-9.87%)

950.00

3,64,100

3,34,400

(-8.16%)

5.65

(-23.65%)

187.50

1,41,000

1,29,250

(-8.33%)

8.2

(-17.59%)

1,720.00

81,474

74,501

(-8.56%)

3.5

(-27.08%)

360.00

20,71,950

18,92,400

(-8.67%)

30.85

(-7.36%)

1,700.00

2,23,000

2,03,000

(-8.97%)

3.4

(-38.74%)

100.00

36,14,650

32,86,800

(-9.07%)

1

(-20%)

890.00

2,48,050

2,24,950

(-9.31%)

20.8

(-17.3%)

3,780.00

22,400

20,300

(-9.38%)

5.35

(-41.53%)

235.00

81,375

73,500

(-9.68%)

28.35

(-20.14%)

2,540.00

22,200

20,000

(-9.91%)

11.9

(-24.92%)

2,040.00

59,925

53,975

(-9.93%)

28.8

(-27.46%)

800.00

10,04,500

9,03,000

(-10.1%)

14.45

(-2.03%)

1,400.00

17,09,500

15,31,500

(-10.41%)

45.95

(-2.96%)

1,640.00

93,952

84,043

(-10.55%)

9.2

(-15.98%)

325.00

2,46,600

2,19,600

(-10.95%)

0.75

(-25%)

3,750.00

1,125

1,000

(-11.11%)

183

(-6.15%)

260.00

5,42,850

4,81,800

(-11.25%)

29.85

(-10.23%)

860.00

1,89,000

1,67,000

(-11.64%)

3.8

(-15.56%)

1,460.00

1,98,750

1,75,125

(-11.89%)

37.65

(-29.36%)

4,650.00

3,750

3,300

(-12%)

434.15

(-3.03%)

8,000.00

12,375

10,875

(-12.12%)

737.45

(-18.55%)

2,060.00

1,51,200

1,32,800

(-12.17%)

62.6

(-0.08%)

97.00

33,200

29,050

(-12.5%)

1.15

(-39.47%)

3,400.00

1,200

1,050

(-12.5%)

261.1

(-12.97%)

275.00

1,99,650

1,73,250

(-13.22%)

18.05

(-8.38%)

1,440.00

45,000

39,000

(-13.33%)

16.5

(-31.96%)

1,600.00

20,500

17,750

(-13.41%)

83.95

(-16.38%)

1,500.00

5,500

4,750

(-13.64%)

159.05

(-16.88%)

1,200.00

6,300

5,400

(-14.29%)

141.8

(-16.17%)

1,250.00

4,35,000

3,72,500

(-14.37%)

31.2

(-3.11%)

1,080.00

2,11,250

1,78,750

(-15.38%)

4.3

(-46.25%)

1,500.00

52,800

43,200

(-18.18%)

98

(-16.35%)

3,750.00

1,650

1,350

(-18.18%)

75

(-31.85%)

1,620.00

16,125

13,125

(-18.6%)

6.2

(-34.39%)

340.00

6,73,500

5,47,500

(-18.71%)

1.15

(-42.5%)

235.00

1,70,500

1,37,500

(-19.35%)

1

(-50%)

5,000.00

2,22,900

1,78,650

(-19.85%)

404

(-0.72%)

3,120.00

2,625

2,100

(-20%)

338.75

(-5.71%)

1,500.00

3,69,200

2,93,600

(-20.48%)

83

(-7.57%)

1,400.00

1,59,600

1,26,900

(-20.49%)

26.75

(-25.59%)

Premium

Discount

Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)

IEX

200.55

200.57

0.01%

OIL

427.00

427.05

0.01%

GODREJPROP

2,243.80

2,244.10

0.01%

UPL

627.90

628.00

0.01%

JSWENERGY

487.95

488.05

0.02%

IMPORTANT LINKS

What is Long Unwinding?

Long unwinding refers to a situation where investors or traders sell off previously held long positions in stocks or other securities. This normally occurs when investors feel that the stock has reached its peak value or are expecting a nosedive in price. The reason behind such unwind decisions may be profit-taking, market sentiment changes, or some form of risk management strategy. It is essentially the closing of positions initially opened in anticipation of rising prices.

Long unwinding can happen in all sorts of contexts, from earnings reports to market corrections or geopolitical events that may dent investor confidence. It also tends to occur with greater selling volume. As a result, prices begin to swing and could be pretty volatile. In relation to this, traders can employ various methods of technical analysis to pinpoint their possible unwind positions. As has been discussed above, the process of long unwinding is instructive for investors since it would be indicative of certain changes in market action, which they can base their decisions on to enter or exit positions.

Indicators and Signals of Long Unwinding

Several signs can indicate that the market is long unwinding, including the following:

  • Falling Volume on Up Days: If the price of a stock has increased while falling in trading volume, this means there is less conviction in buying.
  • Increasing Selling Pressure: Suddenly spiking selling pressure in order to catch a falling price suggests that investors are unwinding their long positions.
  • Divergence of Technical Indicators: When stock prices are rising, and the momentum indicators weaken, that may be a signal for impending unwinding.
  • High Put-Call Ratios: An increase in put options over call options shows that investors are taking hedge positions against declines and thus suggests the possibility of unwinding.
  • Negative News Sentiment: The deterioration in news flow will incite investors to react by unwinding their long positions.

Impact of Long Unwinding on Stock Prices

Long unwinding tends to put downward pressure on stock prices. Heavy selling by investors increases the supply of stocks in the market. If the number of buyers is not sufficient to absorb the selling pressure, it is bound to have a negative effect on stock prices. This may result in a correction in the wider market if the selling continues unabated. The effect of long unwinding is more pronounced in thinly traded stocks, where even modest selling can result in steep price falls.

The long unwinding process can also be highly volatile and unpredictable, as market participants would react to changes in market sentiment and continuously rebalance their positions. Further, with falling prices due to increased supply, other investors may become fearful and even panicky, selling with the others and accelerating the price declines.

Long unwinding may also be responsible for stop-loss orders, which might accelerate downward movements in stock prices. On the other hand, when long unwinding leads to oversold conditions, that can give contrarian investors an opportunity to buy undervalued shares. Therefore, an understanding of long unwinding and its dynamics will help navigate the markets more effectively.

Is Long Unwinding Bullish or Bearish?

Long unwind is generally viewed as a bearish condition because it tends to reflect the loss of investor confidence in the future performance of the stock. In that case, when more traders are liquidating their stock, this shows a shift in sentiment from bullish to bearish, in which further declines may be seen.

Although long unwinding is generally viewed as a signal for bearish sentiment, sometimes the notion represents a consolidation phase or even a reversal if buying interest returns after the initial selling wave. For instance, stocks may get oversold due to excessive unwinding and, therefore, start attracting bargain hunters who look for undervalued opportunities.

Long unwinding has, at times, however, given way to the beginning of new bullish trends once the sell-off pressure dies down and demand starts building up again. While the immediate ramifications of long unwinding are bearish, its longer ramifications would depend upon further market reactions and changes in investor sentiment.

FAQs

Is call unwinding bullish or bearish?

Call unwinding is generally considered bearish, as it indicates that investors are closing positions to take profits, suggesting they anticipate a price decline. But it can also be bullish if profits are reinvested into other opportunities.

How to check long unwinding?

To check for long unwinding, monitor indicators like increased selling volume, consistent price declines, and reduced open interest in derivatives. Additionally, observe changes in market sentiment and divergence from broader market trends, which may signal potential unwinding.

What is the process of unwinding?

Unwinding is the process of closing out a trading position by engaging in offsetting transactions. This can involve multiple steps, especially for complex trades, and may also include correcting trade errors made during previous transactions.

What does long unwinding indicate?

Long unwinding indicates a shift from bullish to bearish sentiment among investors. It suggests that traders are losing confidence in a stock's upward potential and expect price declines, leading to increased selling pressure in the market.



