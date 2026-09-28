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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
The Indian stock market is under pressure as geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, higher US Treasury yields, rupee weakness and foreign investor selling trigger a broad-based sell-off in Nifty and Sensex.
28 Sep 2026|11:12 AM
Nifty Today: Indian markets faced heavy selling pressure as Nifty fell 370 points, crude oil surged above $105 and India VIX jumped 25%. US bond yields and geopolitical tensions added to market volatility.
24 Sep 2026|04:31 PM
The NSE IPO opens on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said demand has been unexpectedly large, while the GMP has cooled to ₹145 from ₹218 on September 11.
16 Sep 2026|11:13 AM
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