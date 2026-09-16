NSE IPO Opens Tomorrow: ‘Unexpectedly Large’ Demand, Anchor Book Cut; Track GMP

The much-awaited NSE IPO is set to open for subscription on September 17, 2026, with the National Stock Exchange of India drawing strong investor interest ahead of its public issue. NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said demand for the IPO has been “unexpectedly large”, with investor interest significantly exceeding the number of shares available for allocation.

The IPO comes with a price band of ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per equity share and will remain open until September 21, 2026. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning NSE itself will not receive proceeds from the IPO. Existing shareholders will sell up to 12.64 crore shares.

NSE IPO Demand Exceeds Available Shares

Speaking ahead of the IPO, Ashishkumar Chauhan said demand for the NSE issue has been considerably higher than expected.

The strong interest comes even after the size of the anchor allocation was reduced. The anchor book, which had earlier been expected to be around ₹9,000 crore, has been brought down to more than ₹6,000 crore. Reports put the final anchor allocation at around ₹6,250 crore.

The anchor bidding is taking place on September 16, a day before the issue opens to other investors.

The strong institutional interest adds to the attention surrounding what is set to be one of India’s largest IPOs of 2026.

NSE IPO Details

Particular Details IPO Open Date September 17, 2026 IPO Close Date September 21, 2026 Price Band ₹1,700–₹1,785 Issue Type 100% Offer for Sale Shares Offered Up to 12.64 crore Fresh Issue Nil Proposed Listing BSE Minimum Lot Size 8 shares Minimum Investment ₹14,280 at upper price band Employee Discount ₹170 per share

The issue size was reduced from the earlier proposed stake sale of around 6.2% to 5.11%. The reduction followed a decision by some existing shareholders to sell fewer shares at the proposed valuation. Reuters reported that the number of shares being offered was cut from approximately 14.89 crore to 12.64 crore.

NSE IPO to List on BSE

NSE shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE, despite NSE itself being India’s largest stock exchange by trading activity.

The listing will provide existing shareholders with a transparent avenue to trade their holdings in the public market. NSE may subsequently seek regulatory approval for its shares to also trade on its own platform, although such a move would require the relevant approvals.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, NSE is being valued at approximately ₹4.42 lakh crore, or around $46 billion.

NSE Maintains Dominant Position in India’s Cash Market

One of the central factors behind investor interest in the NSE IPO is the exchange’s dominant position across several segments of India’s capital markets.

For the three months ended June 2026, NSE accounted for:

93.05% of India’s cash-market turnover

of India’s cash-market turnover 99.72% of equity futures turnover

of equity futures turnover 68.48% of equity options premium turnover

of equity options premium turnover 100% of exchange-traded currency futures

of exchange-traded currency futures 100% of exchange-traded currency options

The figures highlight NSE’s leading position across India’s exchange-traded markets, although its share of the equity options segment has declined from earlier levels.

Weekly Options Contribution Has Declined

NSE’s business has historically benefited significantly from the rapid growth of equity derivatives, particularly weekly index options.

However, according to Chauhan, weekly options currently contribute around 42% of NSE’s total income, compared with approximately 60–70% three to four years ago.

The lower contribution reflects the growth of other businesses, including monthly and stock options, cash equities, equity futures, co-location, market data and index-related services.

This shift is also part of NSE’s broader effort to diversify its revenue base. Chauhan has said that around 58% of revenue now comes from businesses other than weekly equity options.

NSE’s Diversified Revenue Streams

While derivatives remain a major contributor to NSE’s business, the exchange operates across several market segments and infrastructure businesses.

Its revenue streams include:

Cash equities

Equity futures

Monthly and stock options

Weekly options

Market data

Index services

Co-location

Clearing and settlement

Currency derivatives

Commodity derivatives

Interest-rate products

Electricity-related market services

The diversification is important for investors assessing how NSE could perform if regulatory changes continue to affect derivatives trading volumes.

NSE Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

NSE reported strong financial numbers for the quarter ended June 2026.

Revenue from operations rose 13.1% year-on-year to ₹4,560 crore, compared with ₹4,032 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated profit after tax increased 6.7% to ₹3,120 crore, compared with ₹2,924 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Operating EBITDA increased around 15% to ₹3,594 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin improved to 79% from 78% a year earlier.

NSE has also maintained strong operating profitability over a longer period, with its normalised EBITDA margin remaining in the 76–79% range over the past five years, according to Chauhan.

NSE Q1 FY27 Financial Snapshot

Particular Q1 FY27 YoY Change Revenue from Operations ₹4,560 crore +13.1% Profit After Tax ₹3,120 crore +6.7% Operating EBITDA ₹3,594 crore +14.8% Operating EBITDA Margin 79% Up from 78%

NSE’s official investor-relations page has published its consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

NSE Has Over 13 Crore Unique Investors

The exchange has also built a large investor and trading ecosystem.

As of June 30, 2026, NSE had 13.237 crore unique registered investors and 26.136 crore registered investor accounts. Its reach extended across more than 99% of Indian postal codes.

The exchange also had 3,005 listed entities and more than 1,300 trading members as of the same date.

The expanding investor base provides NSE with a broad ecosystem of retail and institutional market participants, while its market infrastructure supports trading, clearing, settlement, data and other capital-market activities.

NSE IPO GMP Falls to ₹145

Ahead of the IPO opening, the NSE IPO grey market premium (GMP) has moderated.

According to the latest market data provided for September 16, the GMP stood at around ₹145, compared with ₹160 on September 15 and ₹218 on September 11.

This represents a decline of ₹73, or around 33.5%, from September 11 to September 16.

Date NSE IPO GMP September 11, 2026 ₹218 September 15, 2026 ₹160 September 16, 2026 ₹145

The cooling GMP indicates that the premium being quoted in the unofficial grey market has moderated as the IPO opening approaches. Earlier reports had also noted a decline in NSE’s GMP after the price band was announced.

NSE IPO GMP: What Does ₹145 Indicate?

At the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹1,785, a GMP of ₹145 implies an indicative price of:

₹1,785 + ₹145 = ₹1,930

This represents an indicative premium of approximately 8.12% over the upper IPO price band.

However, GMP is an unofficial and unregulated market indicator. It does not guarantee the actual listing price of NSE shares. The eventual listing price will depend on demand and market conditions when the shares begin trading.

What to Watch Before the NSE IPO Opens

With the IPO opening on September 17, investors will be watching several factors closely.

The first is the level of subscription across investor categories. The strong demand indicated ahead of the issue will be tested once public bidding begins.

The second is the response to NSE’s pricing. At ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, the exchange is seeking a valuation of approximately ₹4.42 lakh crore at the upper band.

The third is the declining GMP. While the unofficial premium remains positive at ₹145 based on the latest figure provided, its decline from ₹218 over five days shows that grey-market sentiment has moderated.

Finally, investors will need to assess NSE’s dependence on derivatives alongside its expanding businesses in cash equities, market data, indices, clearing and other services.