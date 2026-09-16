Nifty50, Sensex rise as investors look for Technical Rebound; Crude Oil, FED Decision in focus

Indian equity markets opened higher on Wednesday, September 16, as investors looked for a technical rebound following the sharp sell-off in the previous session. The Sensex and Nifty 50 recovered some ground in early trade after the Nifty closed at a five-month low on Tuesday.

At 10:19 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 74,262.14, up 258.32 points or 0.35%, while the Nifty 50 stood at 23,212.05, higher by 94.30 points or 0.41%.

The early recovery comes after a volatile previous session in which both benchmark indices gave up their opening gains and eventually closed more than 1% lower. The Nifty 50 ended Tuesday at 23,118.60, its lowest closing level in around five months.

Stock Market Today: Technical Rebound in Focus

The positive opening comes as technical indicators point towards the possibility of a short-term bounce after the recent decline.

According to LKP Securities’ Vatsal Bhuva, the benchmark indices are currently in oversold territory, which could allow for a technical recovery from current levels. However, the broader trend remains bearish.

This distinction is important for market participants. A rise following a steep decline does not necessarily indicate that the broader market trend has reversed. Investors are therefore likely to watch whether the Nifty can sustain the recovery through the trading session.

The previous session highlighted the fragile market sentiment. The benchmarks had opened nearly 0.8% higher on Tuesday before selling intensified during the day, eventually pushing both Sensex and Nifty to losses of more than 1%.

Crude Oil Prices Remain a Key Market Concern

Crude oil continues to be one of the biggest factors influencing investor sentiment.

Brent crude has remained well above the $100-per-barrel mark, raising concerns around inflation, corporate margins and liquidity. Reuters reported that crude had climbed to around $108 per barrel amid supply concerns, adding to pressure on Indian equities.

For India, elevated oil prices are particularly important because the country remains heavily dependent on imported crude. Sustained increases in energy costs can add pressure to inflation and the external balance while also affecting corporate profitability across several sectors.

The oil market is therefore likely to remain an important variable for domestic equities in the near term.

US Federal Reserve Decision in Focus

Global markets are also awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later on Wednesday.

The Fed outcome and, importantly, its guidance on the future path of interest rates could influence global risk appetite, bond yields, currencies and emerging-market flows.

US Treasury yields have remained elevated, adding another layer of pressure for equity investors. Rising bond yields can make fixed-income assets relatively more attractive while also increasing concerns around valuations.

The Indian rupee is another factor being closely monitored. The currency closed at around ₹95.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, while expectations around US monetary policy and elevated oil prices continue to influence currency sentiment.

IPO Activity Adds Another Market Focus

The primary market is also becoming increasingly active this week.

Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme India opened for subscription on September 16, taking the number of active IPOs to four. The NSE IPO is scheduled to open on September 17.

The increase in IPO activity comes at a time when the secondary market is experiencing heightened volatility. Investors are therefore watching the flow of money between new issues and listed equities.

The primary market activity is particularly notable because the NSE IPO is expected to attract considerable investor attention when it opens for subscription tomorrow.

Previous Session Sees Sharp Market Sell-Off

Tuesday’s trading session showed how quickly sentiment can change.

The Sensex had gained around 0.8% at the open but eventually ended the session 777.94 points lower, while the Nifty 50 declined 279.50 points. The Nifty’s close at 23,118.60 marked a five-month low.

The sell-off was accompanied by weakness across broader market segments. Rising crude prices, elevated bond yields and concerns around inflation contributed to the pressure on equities.

Foreign investors also remained sellers, with foreign institutional investors selling around ₹2,978 crore of Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors bought approximately ₹2,686 crore, according to market data reported by Financial Express.

What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

For Wednesday’s session, investors are likely to track several factors closely:

Nifty 50’s ability to hold above the 23,200 level after Tuesday’s five-month low.

Crude oil prices, particularly whether Brent remains above the $100-per-barrel mark.

US Treasury yields and their impact on global risk appetite.

The US Federal Reserve’s rate decision and policy guidance.

FII and DII flows amid recent selling pressure.

IPO subscription activity as Hero Motors, SS Retail and Jindal Supreme India enter the market.

The rupee-dollar movement, particularly with the rupee near the ₹96-per-dollar level.

The opening gains provide some relief after Tuesday’s sell-off, but the broader market remains sensitive to global macroeconomic developments. With crude oil elevated and the Federal Reserve decision due later in the day, volatility could remain a feature of the trading session.

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