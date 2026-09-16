Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹27 as IPO Opens; GMP Rises 145% in a Week

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today is ₹27, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹120 against the upper price band of ₹93. The IPO opened for subscription on September 16, 2026, with the grey market premium pointing to a potential 29.03% premium over the issue price.

Jindal Supreme IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and will close on September 18. The ₹124.88 crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares aggregating to ₹99.89 crore and an offer for sale of 26.87 lakh shares worth ₹24.99 crore.

The stock’s grey market premium has remained firm at ₹27 for the third consecutive session, after rising steadily from ₹11 on September 9 to ₹27 on September 14. The GMP has since held at ₹27 through September 16.

At the current GMP of ₹27, the estimated listing price stands at ₹120, compared with the upper IPO price of ₹93.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today

As of 10:00 AM on September 16, Jindal Supreme IPO GMP stood at ₹27.

Based on the upper price band of ₹93, the implied listing price is:

₹93 + ₹27 = ₹120

This represents a potential premium of approximately 29.03% over the IPO price.

For investors applying for one lot of 161 shares, the GMP-based estimated gain would be:

161 × ₹27 = ₹4,347

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The premium can change before listing.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Trend

The GMP has shown a steady upward movement in the days leading up to the IPO.

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Potential Premium Sep 16, 2026 ₹93 ₹27 ₹120 29.03% Sep 15, 2026 ₹93 ₹27 ₹120 29.03% Sep 14, 2026 ₹93 ₹27 ₹120 29.03% Sep 13, 2026 ₹93 ₹27 ₹120 29.03% Sep 12, 2026 ₹93 ₹25 ₹118 26.88% Sep 11, 2026 ₹93 ₹21 ₹114 22.58% Sep 10, 2026 ₹93 ₹19 ₹112 20.43% Sep 9, 2026 ₹93 ₹11 ₹104 11.83%

The GMP has climbed from ₹11 on September 9 to ₹27 on September 16, an increase of ₹16 or approximately 145.45% in one week.

The movement has been relatively consistent. The premium rose from ₹11 to ₹19, then ₹21 and ₹25 before reaching ₹27 on September 13. It has remained at ₹27 since then.

Unlike some IPOs where GMP sees large day-to-day swings, Jindal Supreme’s recent trend shows the premium holding near its recent high as the IPO opens.

Jindal Supreme IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received 0.18 times subscription as of 10:00 AM on September 16, shortly after opening.

The issue will remain open until September 18. Subscription levels over the next two sessions will provide additional indications of investor demand, while the GMP may continue to change during the subscription period.

GMP and subscription data should be viewed separately: GMP reflects unofficial grey-market activity, while subscription figures represent bids received through the formal IPO process.

Jindal Supreme IPO Price, Lot Size and Investment

Jindal Supreme has fixed the IPO price band at ₹88 to ₹93 per share.

The lot size is 161 shares. At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment is:

161 × ₹93 = ₹14,973

Particular Details IPO Size ₹124.88 crore Fresh Issue ₹99.89 crore Offer for Sale ₹24.99 crore Price Band ₹88–₹93 Lot Size 161 shares Minimum Investment ₹14,973 Listing NSE and BSE IPO Type Book Building

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Jindal Supreme IPO Dates

Event Date IPO Open September 16, 2026 IPO Close September 18, 2026 Allotment September 21, 2026 Refund September 22, 2026 Credit of Shares September 22, 2026 Listing September 23, 2026

The company is scheduled to list its shares on both the NSE and BSE on September 23, subject to the applicable listing process.

What Does Jindal Supreme Do?

Incorporated in March 1974, Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd. manufactures and supplies steel pipes, tubes and other steel products used across infrastructure and industrial applications.

Its product portfolio includes:

Mild Steel (MS) black pipes and tubes

Galvanized pipes

Metal beam crash barriers

GI tubular poles

The products are used in sectors including water supply and plumbing, infrastructure and construction, roads and highways, bridges, oil and gas, chemicals, agriculture and rural electrification.

The company operates a manufacturing facility in Hisar, Haryana, equipped with mills, welding and galvanizing plants, testing equipment and an in-house maintenance workshop.

Jindal Supreme follows a largely B2B business model, selling directly to institutional and industrial customers as well as through its dealer network. As of June 30, 2026, the company had 53 dealers and 242 employees.

Jindal Supreme Financial Performance

Jindal Supreme reported revenue growth in FY26, although profit after tax declined compared with FY25.

₹ Crore FY26 FY25 FY24 Total Income 675.94 604.74 650.88 PAT 22.53 24.27 12.87 EBITDA 41.63 25.92 21.11 Net Worth 96.82 74.64 50.31 Borrowings 119.87 95.84 104.92 Assets 248.41 200.33 181.16

Total income increased approximately 12% from ₹604.74 crore in FY25 to ₹675.94 crore in FY26. PAT, however, declined around 7% from ₹24.27 crore to ₹22.53 crore.

EBITDA increased substantially from ₹25.92 crore in FY25 to ₹41.63 crore in FY26.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported total income of ₹191.09 crore and PAT of ₹8.28 crore.

Jindal Supreme IPO Valuation

At the upper price band of ₹93, the company has a post-IPO market capitalisation of approximately ₹474.52 crore.

Valuation Metric Pre-IPO Post-IPO EPS ₹5.59 ₹6.49 P/E 16.64x 14.33x Market Cap ₹374.63 crore ₹474.52 crore

The post-IPO P/E based on the provided figures stands at 14.33x.

Where Will Jindal Supreme Use the IPO Proceeds?

The company plans to use the net proceeds primarily towards reducing its outstanding debt.

The stated IPO objects include:

₹71 crore towards repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings

towards repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings Remaining proceeds towards general corporate purposes

As of March 31, 2026, total borrowings stood at ₹119.87 crore.

The debt reduction component is therefore a significant part of the proposed use of the fresh issue proceeds.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP and Market Sentiment

The key market indicator surrounding Jindal Supreme’s IPO is the steady rise in its GMP ahead of the issue opening.

The premium has moved from ₹11 on September 9 to ₹27 currently. This represents a 145.45% increase in seven days.

The GMP first moved above ₹20 on September 11 and subsequently reached ₹27 on September 13. It has remained at that level through the IPO opening on September 16.

At ₹27, the grey market indicates an estimated listing price of ₹120, which is 29.03% above the upper IPO price of ₹93.

For a retail investor applying for one lot of 161 shares, the current GMP translates into a notional difference of ₹4,347 between the issue price and the GMP-based estimated listing value.

However, the GMP should not be treated as a forecast or guaranteed listing return. It is an unofficial market indicator and can change before the actual listing.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today: Key Takeaways

Current GMP: ₹27

₹27 IPO Upper Price Band: ₹93

₹93 Estimated Listing Price: ₹120

₹120 Implied Premium: 29.03%

29.03% Minimum Lot: 161 shares

161 shares Minimum Investment: ₹14,973

₹14,973 Current Subscription: 0.18x as of 10:00 AM on September 16

0.18x as of 10:00 AM on September 16 GMP on September 9: ₹11

₹11 GMP Increase Since September 9: 145.45%

145.45% Recent GMP: ₹27 since September 13

₹27 since September 13 IPO Closing Date: September 18, 2026

September 18, 2026 Expected Listing Date: September 23, 2026

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