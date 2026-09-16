SS Retail IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹128 as IPO Opens; GMP Rises Over 300% in a Week

16 Sep 2026 , 10:44 AM
SS Retail IPO GMP today is ₹128, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹552 against the upper price band of ₹424. The IPO opened for subscription on September 16, 2026, with the grey market premium suggesting a potential 30.19% premium over the issue price.
SS Retail IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and will remain open until September 18. The ₹500 crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 85.08 lakh shares worth ₹360 crore and an offer for sale of 33.02 lakh shares aggregating to ₹140 crore.
While the IPO has just opened, its grey market premium (GMP) has shown a sharp increase over the past week, rising from ₹30 on September 10 to ₹128 on September 16. The GMP touched ₹140 on September 14 before moderating to ₹128.
At the current GMP of ₹128, the estimated listing price stands at ₹552, compared with the IPO’s upper price band of ₹424.
As of 9:59 AM on September 16, SS Retail IPO GMP stood at ₹128.
Based on the upper price band of ₹424, the implied listing price is:
₹424 + ₹128 = ₹552
This translates into a potential premium of approximately 30.19% over the IPO price.
For the minimum lot of 35 shares, the estimated gain based on the current GMP would be:
35 × ₹128 = ₹4,480
However, GMP is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the actual listing price. The premium can change before the shares are listed.
The grey market premium has moved sharply higher ahead of and at the opening of the IPO.
|Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Potential Premium
|Sep 16, 2026
|₹424
|₹128
|₹552
|30.19%
|Sep 15, 2026
|₹424
|₹128
|₹552
|30.19%
|Sep 14, 2026
|₹424
|₹140
|₹564
|33.02%
|Sep 13, 2026
|₹424
|₹120
|₹544
|28.30%
|Sep 12, 2026
|₹424
|₹106
|₹530
|25.00%
|Sep 11, 2026
|₹424
|₹80
|₹504
|18.87%
|Sep 10, 2026
|₹424
|₹30
|₹454
|7.08%
The GMP has increased by ₹98, or around 326.67%, from ₹30 on September 10 to ₹128 on September 16.
The sharpest move came between September 10 and September 14, when the GMP climbed from ₹30 to ₹140. It has since moderated by ₹12 to ₹128.
This means that while the grey market premium remains substantially higher than a week ago, the recent movement suggests some cooling from its September 14 peak.
The SS Retail IPO received 0.11 times subscription as of 9:59 AM on September 16, shortly after the issue opened.
The IPO will remain open for subscription until September 18, giving investors three days to place their bids.
The subscription figures will be closely watched alongside the GMP because strong demand in the IPO market can influence grey market sentiment, although GMP and official subscription data represent different indicators.
SS Retail has fixed the IPO price band at ₹403 to ₹424 per share.
The minimum application lot consists of 35 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor would need to invest:
35 × ₹424 = ₹14,840
The company has also offered an employee discount of ₹25 per share.
|Particular
|Details
|IPO Size
|₹500 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹360 crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹140 crore
|Price Band
|₹403–₹424
|Lot Size
|35 shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,840
|Employee Discount
|₹25/share
|Listing
|NSE and BSE
|IPO Type
|Book Building
The SS Retail IPO opened on September 16, 2026, and will close on September 18.
|Event
|Date
|IPO Open
|September 16, 2026
|IPO Close
|September 18, 2026
|Allotment
|September 21, 2026
|Refund
|September 22, 2026
|Credit of Shares
|September 22, 2026
|Listing
|September 23, 2026
Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.
Incorporated in June 2016, SS Retail operates a multi-brand retail network focused on mobile phones, accessories and other electronic products.
The company operates through brands including SS Mobile, Mobile Exchange Wala and The Mobile Space. Its product portfolio includes mobile phones, pre-owned smartphones, accessories, televisions, laptops and tablets.
SS Retail primarily targets Tier II, Tier III and beyond cities and operates through COCO, COFO and FOFO store formats.
As of March 31, 2026, the company had 503 stores across 215 cities, covering approximately 2.41 lakh sq. ft. By July 31, 2026, its network had expanded to 536 stores covering approximately 2.61 lakh sq. ft.
The company also acquired a 51.04% stake in Olineo Nexus India Private Limited during Fiscal 2026, adding 34 stores to its network.
SS Retail reported strong growth in revenue and profitability during FY26.
|₹ Crore
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Total Income
|2,352.85
|1,599.96
|1,208.04
|PAT
|59.28
|39.86
|26.65
|EBITDA
|125.15
|80.44
|56.50
|Net Worth
|225.71
|141.37
|101.51
|Borrowings
|162.59
|125.36
|110.43
|Assets
|575.42
|389.44
|278.25
Total income increased from ₹1,599.96 crore in FY25 to ₹2,352.85 crore in FY26, while PAT rose from ₹39.86 crore to ₹59.28 crore.
That represents approximately 47% growth in revenue and 49% growth in PAT year-on-year.
A significant portion of the net proceeds from the fresh issue is proposed to be used for working capital requirements.
The stated objects include:
The IPO therefore combines funding for business expansion with additional working capital support for the company’s growing retail network.
The key feature of SS Retail’s IPO ahead of listing is the sharp movement in its grey market premium.
The GMP has moved from ₹30 on September 10 to ₹128 on September 16, although it remains below the recent high of ₹140 recorded on September 14.
At ₹128, the grey market indicates an estimated listing price of ₹552, or around 30.19% above the upper IPO price of ₹424.
The GMP trend therefore shows two distinct phases: a rapid increase in the premium in the days leading up to the IPO and a modest moderation after reaching ₹140.
Investors should keep in mind that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can move significantly before listing. The actual listing price is determined by market conditions on the listing day and may differ from the GMP-based estimate.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing
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