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niftynxt50 Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTYNXT50 27-10-2026

74,242.6
0 (0%)
CMP as on Tue August 25 2026 03:14:59 PM
  • Open74,398.6
  • Day's High74,398.6
  • Spot74,242.6
  • Day's Low74,398.6
  • Market Lot25
  • Roll Over%98.88
  • Roll Cost-0.01
  • Traded Vol.0 Cr (0%)

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
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TOP NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Fall Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices, Middle East Tensions

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Sensex and Nifty 50 remain under pressure on August 19, 2026, extending their losing streak amid rising crude oil prices, Strait of Hormuz tensions, higher US Treasury yields, rupee weakness and continued FPI concerns.

19 Aug 2026|11:55 AM

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Fall as Crude Oil Surges Amid West Asia Tensions

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Indian stock markets traded lower on August 18, 2026, as rising crude oil prices, US-Iran tensions, higher global bond yields and rupee weakness triggered a risk-off mood. Nifty 50 fell to 24,177.20 by 11:30 AM, while investors tracked NSE IPO developments, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO subscription, ICICI Bank and key corporate updates.

18 Aug 2026|11:45 AM

Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

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Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

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