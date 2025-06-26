Short Covering

Options
Futures
Calls
Puts
Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)
|No Record Found
Options
Futures
Calls
Puts
Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)
5,550.00
31,500
31,350
(-0.48%)
81.3
(2.33%)
600.00
2,28,000
2,26,100
(-0.83%)
34.3
(35.31%)
190.00
17,99,550
17,80,200
(-1.08%)
14
(9.8%)
130.00
2,69,925
2,65,500
(-1.64%)
18.25
(38.78%)
215.00
1,37,700
1,35,000
(-1.96%)
12.75
(8.05%)
140.00
14,86,800
14,55,825
(-2.08%)
10.3
(64.8%)
740.00
4,37,500
4,28,400
(-2.08%)
44.85
(7.68%)
75.00
78,45,000
76,57,500
(-2.39%)
0.4
(14.29%)
940.00
2,35,950
2,30,100
(-2.48%)
19.15
(1.86%)
960.00
4,98,525
4,85,875
(-2.54%)
26.7
(5.53%)
1,240.00
1,90,000
1,84,375
(-2.96%)
37.55
(0.13%)
99.00
2,48,000
2,40,000
(-3.23%)
8.35
(40.34%)
19.00
51,48,000
49,66,000
(-3.54%)
2.75
(5.77%)
100.00
6,14,800
5,91,600
(-3.77%)
24.9
(37.95%)
2,600.00
26,000
25,000
(-3.85%)
465
(22.37%)
101.00
20,16,000
19,36,000
(-3.97%)
6.9
(53.33%)
860.00
60,375
57,500
(-4.76%)
101.4
(8.39%)
880.00
3,52,300
3,33,450
(-5.35%)
43
(3.49%)
1,230.00
21,875
20,625
(-5.71%)
42.6
(2.9%)
4,000.00
54,600
51,150
(-6.32%)
1,030
(2.22%)
420.00
6,74,250
6,29,300
(-6.67%)
26.55
(14.44%)
5,300.00
1,56,900
1,46,400
(-6.69%)
188.5
(0.11%)
240.00
37,24,800
34,58,050
(-7.16%)
12.6
(7.23%)
3,050.00
71,800
66,600
(-7.24%)
136
(23.08%)
2,400.00
2,600
2,400
(-7.69%)
635
(15.04%)
580.00
1,81,000
1,67,000
(-7.73%)
28.8
(0.52%)
240.00
13,98,150
12,89,925
(-7.74%)
14.85
(53.09%)
100.00
80,56,000
74,16,000
(-7.94%)
7.65
(48.54%)
2,040.00
3,300
3,025
(-8.33%)
194.75
(122.7%)
1,300.00
63,000
57,750
(-8.33%)
236.95
(15.08%)
1,420.00
8,800
8,000
(-9.09%)
106.65
(15.8%)
760.00
2,28,000
2,07,000
(-9.21%)
61.9
(32.26%)
2,250.00
41,625
37,500
(-9.91%)
450.65
(70.15%)
5,200.00
1,000
900
(-10%)
361
(9.59%)
1,420.00
75,725
67,600
(-10.73%)
81.15
(75.46%)
235.00
4,17,100
3,68,600
(-11.63%)
15.25
(5.9%)
98.00
2,64,000
2,32,000
(-12.12%)
9.2
(38.35%)
780.00
8,89,500
7,80,000
(-12.31%)
45.15
(44.25%)
2,500.00
13,15,875
11,52,750
(-12.4%)
238
(114.7%)
120.00
46,41,650
40,38,525
(-12.99%)
6.2
(31.91%)
3,000.00
1,74,600
1,51,200
(-13.4%)
161.65
(21.4%)
1,000.00
17,67,550
15,30,075
(-13.44%)
12.7
(2.42%)
2,666.65
3,51,375
3,04,125
(-13.45%)
138
(163.61%)
910.00
33,300
28,800
(-13.51%)
37.45
(3.45%)
1,420.00
23,800
20,300
(-14.71%)
133
(20.42%)
128.00
6,51,375
5,54,875
(-14.81%)
2.6
(44.44%)
1,020.00
2,22,525
1,88,025
(-15.5%)
8.7
(7.41%)
1,480.00
1,08,850
91,350
(-16.08%)
88.75
(20.26%)
104.00
17,04,000
13,92,000
(-18.31%)
4.9
(75%)
107.00
15,52,500
12,62,250
(-18.7%)
9.5
(48.44%)
790.00
16,57,500
13,32,000
(-19.64%)
37.45
(48.91%)
103.00
40,48,000
32,48,000
(-19.76%)
5.5
(64.18%)
1,440.00
83,650
66,850
(-20.08%)
113.35
(16.32%)
3,640.00
1,15,800
91,800
(-20.73%)
95.15
(10%)
970.00
1,08,100
85,675
(-20.74%)
22.85
(6.03%)
1,800.00
49,500
38,000
(-23.23%)
98.35
(5.75%)
135.00
2,43,375
1,85,850
(-23.64%)
14.15
(63.58%)
800.00
77,95,500
58,72,500
(-24.67%)
30.45
(53.79%)
2,060.00
53,625
40,150
(-25.13%)
173.85
(126.07%)
1,500.00
10,40,550
7,76,650
(-25.36%)
76.4
(20.22%)
630.00
7,94,200
5,78,550
(-27.15%)
19.05
(43.77%)
220.00
14,82,000
10,78,000
(-27.26%)
24.1
(62.29%)
240.00
14,49,900
10,34,100
(-28.68%)
2.1
(2.44%)
220.00
1,23,675
87,300
(-29.41%)
27.25
(13.07%)
112.00
75,400
52,200
(-30.77%)
14.25
(61.93%)
3,000.00
31,750
21,500
(-32.28%)
156.75
(76.12%)
235.00
20,60,000
13,92,000
(-32.43%)
13.15
(82.64%)
100.00
73,91,250
49,47,750
(-33.06%)
15.7
(29.75%)
230.00
49,88,000
31,02,000
(-37.81%)
16.4
(75.4%)
1,460.00
57,986
35,966
(-37.97%)
78.4
(1.88%)
610.00
2,60,300
1,58,650
(-39.05%)
28.7
(38.31%)
110.00
8,35,200
4,98,800
(-40.28%)
15.4
(55.56%)
1,520.00
3,74,150
2,23,300
(-40.32%)
65.8
(20.84%)
2,333.35
4,13,625
2,39,250
(-42.16%)
367.8
(77.55%)
225.00
21,88,000
12,16,000
(-44.42%)
20.05
(68.49%)
2,080.00
36,575
19,250
(-47.37%)
155.85
(132.09%)
115.00
25,63,600
12,81,800
(-50%)
11.1
(59.71%)
210.00
5,10,000
2,46,000
(-51.76%)
32.6
(46.19%)
2,100.00
3,66,300
1,72,975
(-52.78%)
139.5
(139.28%)
910.00
5,86,500
1,96,075
(-66.57%)
58.2
(10.65%)
Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)
IEX
200.55
200.57
0.01%
OIL
427.00
427.05
0.01%
GODREJPROP
2,243.80
2,244.10
0.01%
UPL
627.90
628.00
0.01%
JSWENERGY
487.95
488.05
0.02%
Short covering is also known as "buying to cover," a technique used by investors in order to close an outstanding short position in the stock market. During this, they will purchase shares, which they initially borrowed and sold short; after buying, they return the shares to the lender. The main purposes of short covering are to realize profits or cut losses from a short sale. In a short sale, an investor borrows shares of a stock he or she thinks will decline in value, immediately sells them at their current market price, and buys them back later at a lower price to return to the lender.
Short covering is significant because it is the method by which the investor returns borrowed shares. It can also impact market dynamics; the heavy covering of shorts could mean higher demand for a stock, thus driving up the price of that stock. That may be the juncture where the "short squeeze" occurs, and higher prices will then force further shorts sellers to cover their positions.
The process of short covering involves a series of steps subsequent to the initial act of selling short. First, an investor borrows some shares from a broker and sells them in the market, anticipating that the price of the stock will fall. When the price falls, they buy back that number of shares at this low price to cover their position. This process is called short covering.
In case of a fall in stock price, the investor gets the difference between the amount for which they sold it originally and the repurchase amount. If the stock price increases instead of going down, then the investor is at risk. To cut down such loss, investors may opt to cover the short position by buying back the shares at an even higher price in order to avoid further financial loss.
This takes place when many investors are covering their shorts, placing upward pressure on the stock price, giving rise to what is called a short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs when a short seller is forced to purchase shares at an increasingly higher price due to margin calls or rising market conditions.
Now, let's consider an example. Assume that Rohan thinks the stock of ABC Ltd., listed on the NSE, is overvalued and will plummet from its current market price of ₹1,000 per share. Rohan borrows 100 shares from his broker and then sells them at ₹1,00,000 (100 shares x ₹1,000). After some time, ABC Ltd.'s stock price falls to ₹700 per share. To close his position, Rohan buys back 100 shares at ₹ 70,000 (100 shares × ₹ 700) and returns to the broker. This yields him a profit of ₹ 30,000 (₹ 1,00,000 - ₹ 70,000).
However, if ABC Ltd. stock had risen instead, say, to ₹1,200 per share-Rohan would incur a loss if he decided to cover his position at that point. Buying back 100 shares would cost him ₹1,20,000 (100 shares x ₹1,200), thereby incurring a loss of ₹20,000 (₹1,00,000 - ₹1,20,000). Here, Rohan saves himself from further losses beyond this point by covering his short position at this point when the prices continue to rise.
Short covering indicates that investors are closing their short positions by buying back borrowed shares. This action often reflects a change in market sentiment, where traders anticipate rising prices or want to limit potential losses from their short sales.
Short covering is generally considered a bullish indicator. It occurs when traders buy back shares to close short positions, often leading to increased demand and upward price movement, although it may not signal a sustained bullish trend.
Short covering involves buying back shares that were sold short to close a position, while long covering refers to selling shares that were previously bought to realize profits. Both actions impact market dynamics but represent opposite trading strategies.
Yes, short covering can increase a stock's price. When many investors buy back shares simultaneously to close their short positions, it creates upward pressure on the stock, potentially leading to a price spike known as a short squeeze.
To find stocks experiencing short covering, monitor indicators like decreasing open interest alongside rising prices. Additionally, observe sudden spikes in trading volume and changes in the short interest ratio, which may suggest increased buying activity.
In open interest (OI) analysis, short covering is identified by a decrease in OI coupled with rising prices. This indicates that traders are closing their short positions, which can signal a potential reversal or bullish momentum in the stock.
An example of short covering involves an investor who shorts shares at ₹1,000. If the price drops to ₹700, they buy back the shares for a profit. Conversely, if the price rises to ₹1,200, they must cover their position at a loss.
