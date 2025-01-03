Invest wise with Expert advice
Name
LTP
Today's Volume
Period Avg Volume
8.27
463893706
34,08,91,681.03
26.96
34648206
3,13,24,994.7
55.13
63130861
2,56,33,244.69
0.69
56359768
2,19,01,293.37
60.31
27347628
2,16,06,826.85
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
