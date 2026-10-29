Adani Ports shares gain 2% after Q2 profit rises 18%

Shares of Adani Ports jumped over two percent in initial trade on Thursday after reporting an 18% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682 crore during the September quarter of FY27.
Adani Ports said in a late trading statement it has raised FY27 top line guidance by Rs 1,000 crores, and now expects the company to earn revenues of between Rs 44,000-46,000 crore.
Adani Ports raised FY27 EBITDA guidance by 1,000 crores and expects EBITDA of between Rs 26,000-27,000 crore.
In a late night filing on Friday, Adani Ports said it will raise capex by Rs 3,000 crores to between Rs 15,000-17,000 crores to meet its ambitious targets outlined in its Ambition 2031 document.
Emkay Global stated international ports revenue increased by 71%.
Kotak Securities said domestic cargo volumes increased by 4%, but expects this to pick up in the second half.
The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,682 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 3,120 crore.
Consolidated revenue for the year increased by 24% to Rs 11,340 crores, from Rs 9,167 crores last year.
EBITDA increased by 23% for the year to Rs 6,807crore.
Adani Ports raised FY27 revenue guidance by Rs 1,000 crores to between Rs 44,000-46,000 crore after a strong first half performance.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.