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Adani Ports shares gain 2% after Q2 profit rises 18%

29 Oct 2026 , 11:58 AM

Shares of Adani Ports jumped over two percent in initial trade on Thursday after reporting an 18% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682 crore during the September quarter of FY27.

Top Takeaways

Adani Ports said in a late trading statement it has raised FY27 top line guidance by Rs 1,000 crores, and now expects the company to earn revenues of between Rs 44,000-46,000 crore.

Adani Ports raised FY27 EBITDA guidance by 1,000 crores and expects EBITDA of between Rs 26,000-27,000 crore.

In a late night filing on Friday, Adani Ports said it will raise capex by Rs 3,000 crores to between Rs 15,000-17,000 crores to meet its ambitious targets outlined in its Ambition 2031 document.

Emkay Global stated international ports revenue increased by 71%.

Kotak Securities said domestic cargo volumes increased by 4%, but expects this to pick up in the second half.

Adani Ports increases FY27 top line, EBITDA and Capex

The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,682 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 3,120 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the year increased by 24% to Rs 11,340 crores, from Rs 9,167 crores last year.

EBITDA increased by 23% for the year to Rs 6,807crore.

Adani Ports raised FY27 revenue guidance by Rs 1,000 crores to between Rs 44,000-46,000 crore after a strong first half performance.

  • Adani Ports also raised Capital Expenditure by Rs 3,000 crores to between Rs 15,000-17,000 crores.
  • Adani Ports shares jump 2.23%
  • Adani Ports shares were trading at Rs 1,800.60, an increase of Rs 39.30 (+2.23%) at 9:18 am according to NSE data.
  • Emkay points to 71% international growth. Kotak says domestic growth is “modest”.
  • Emkay Global said international ports revenue increased by 71%. This was due to its expansion strategy.
  • Kotak Securities said domestic cargo volumes were “modest”, increasing by 4%, but expects volumes to increase in the second half.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AdaniPorts
  • #AdaniPortsNetProfit
  • #AdaniPortsQ2FY27
  • #AdaniPortsQ2Results
  • #AdaniPortsRevenue
  • #AdaniPortsSharePrice
  • #Q2FY27Results
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