Ather Energy Share Price surges 14% as company turns profitable

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd on Monday, 26th October 2026, jumped over 14% on NSE, after the electric two-wheeler manufacturing company posted profit for its September 2026 quarter. The company also announced to have investing ₹122 crore aimed at increasing its production capacity at its Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra plants.
The profit in the quarter was a result of higher revenue and increasing operational efficiency. The company said its investment in the two plants will help in meeting the rising demand for its electric scooters across the country.
1. Stock Price Surge as Company turns profitable for the September Quarter
The share price of two-wheeler manufacturing company surged as much as 14% on NSE, closing at 1,575.00 apiece after the company posted a consolidated net profit ₹1.26 crore as against the loss of ₹154.07 crore reported in Q2FY26 (September 2025). The company had also reported a net loss of ₹51.09 crore in the quarter ending on June 2026.
2. Revenue grows at 63%
Along with the headliner profit figures, the company also reported a growth of 63% in its revenue on y-o-y basis. The company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹898.88 crore in Q2FY26 as against its current revenue of ₹1,464.24 crore in Q2FY27. The total income of the company rose to ₹1,526.95 crore as against ₹940.67 crore a year ago.
3. Positive EBITDA
The company also reported positive EBITDA figures of ₹11.46 crore as against a negative EBITDA of ₹132.55 crore last quarter. Its EBITDA margin also improved to 0.8%.
4. Board Sanctions ₹122 crore for Capacity Increase
The company board also sanctioned capital expenditure of ₹122 crore to increase its production capacity in Hosure (Tamil Nadu) and Factory 3.0 (Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra). At the Hosur Plant, the company aims to increase its capacity from 4.2 lakh units per annum to 4.95 lakhs per annum. Whereas, for its plant located at Chhattrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, the company plans to increase the capacity from its current 5 lakhs units per annum to 6.5 lakh units per annum.
5. Strong Demand
The company highlighted strong customer interest and high utilisation at its Hosur facility. According to the company’s reported operating updates, the facility operated at 98% capacity utilisation during peak production in Q2 FY27.
6. Launching Konarc Scooter
Ather has launched a new scooter (Konarc). This should help increase the reach of customers with the company having a wide range of products. However growth depends on deliveries, production capacity and demand.
Overall, Ather Energy had a good result in the September quarter. Revenues increased by 63% YoY and moved from a large loss to a slight profit. The loss reduced in the first half.
With the company investing ₹122 crore to increase capacity, it should help them meet future demand. However investors will still be watching how fast they increase capacity, move inquiries into deliveries, cost pressures on inputs and whether they can maintain profitability with increased production.
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