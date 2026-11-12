Cupid Share Price Hits All-Time High of ₹389 as Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 133%

Cupid Ltd stock rose up 10% intraday on November 12, 2026, reaching a lifetime high of Rs 389 on the NSE after posting strong Q2 FY27 financials and upgrading revenue and profit guidance.
The stock opened up with a rise of almost 2% to Rs 360 and went on to scale new heights. By 10 AM, Cupid stock was trading at Rs 379.60, showing gains of 7.3%. The stock has now been on a winning streak for 4 days. The stock showed active trading with 29 million shares worth Rs 1067.80 crore traded in the first 45 minutes.
Cupid Q2 FY27 Results: 133% rise in Net Profits
Cupid posted a 133% increase in consolidated net profits to Rs 56.22 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 24.13 crore last year.
Revenue from operations more than doubled with a 122% growth to Rs 187.86 crore from Rs 84.45 crore. Total income rose 132% to Rs 208.97 crore while EBITDA climbed 92% to Rs 54.77 crore. Net margins rose 139 basis points to 30%.
Total income rose 136% in H1 FY27 to Rs 365.95 crore with net profits rising 156% to Rs 100.37 crore.
Post strong performance, Cupid has upgraded its financial guidance:
The company is set to commission its new 1,70,000 sq. ft manufacturing unit in Palava, Maharashtra during Q3. This will push the company’s total production capacity to about 1.25 Billion male condoms annually.
It is also set to see revenues of at least Rs 400 crore from its partnership with V2 Retail.
Cupid Stock has risen 258% YTD in 2026 and over 570% in the last 12 months. It is also part of the Nifty Smallcap 100 index.
While the company is looking strong with healthy guidance, increased earnings and production capacity, investors should also be mindful of any valuation risks and execution issues
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