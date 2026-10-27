Data Patterns, Sigma Advance, Paras Defence rally as DAC Approves ₹2.12 Lakh Crore Procurement Proposals

Defence stocks came under investor spotlight after the DAC approved ₹2.12 Lakh Crore Procurement Proposals. The proposal approval boosted investor confidenc in terms of expecting stronger order book pipeline and military modernisation.

As per reports, out of the total ₹2.12 Lakh Crore Procurement Proposals 82% is earmarked for Indian industry, displaying Government’s assistance to domestic defence manufacturing and indigenisation. Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns, Paras Defence and Astra Microwave Products were among the stocks recording notable gains during the session.

Why Defence Stocks are rallying today?

1. DAC Approves Procurement Proposals Worth ₹2.12 Lakh Crore: The Defence Acquistion Council (DAC) gave an in-principal approval for capital acquisition proposals of Worth ₹2.12 Lakh Crore. Under this proposal, 82% is reserved for sourcing from Indian Industry. The proposal covers major equipment for Indian Army, Navy, Air Force. Major equipment cleared under the proposal are

• High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) for difficult terrains

• Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems

• Gun Shot Response Systems (GSRS)

• Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH)

• Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS)

• Platform-Based Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS)

• Unmanned Aerial System Brick Long Range and Surveillance UAVs

• Integrated Surveillance and Strike Systems

• Long Range Kamikaze Drone Systems (loitering munition)

2. Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns Lead Gains: Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns and Paras Defence were among the biggest gainers during the session. Multiple defence electronics and technology companies also rallied as investors examined upcoming business opportunities that may arise from the approvals.

3. – Drone and Counter-Drone Systems Feature in Approvals: The Army’s requirements include long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance UAVs, an Integrated Surveillance and Strike System, Long Range Kamikaze Drone Systems and platform-based counter-unmanned aerial systems.

4. Near-term outlook – The latest approvals support the medium-term outlook for public- and private-sector defence manufacturers. HAL and Bharat Electronics (BEL) were identified as potential beneficiaries, subject to the allocation and execution of relevant orders.

The acquisitions focuses on a wide variety of areas including artillery, helicopters, air defence, surveillance, unmanned systems and naval protection. This has highlighted a number of companies that operate across defence electronics, aerospace, ship building and military specific areas.

Acceptance of Necessity is only an initial approval and does not confirm any order. The actual financial gain to each company will depend on how they perform in the tendering process, being awarded contracts, how much of the orders are split between the companies and how quickly they can deliver.

Defence Stocks Price Performance on October 27, 2026

The following table reflects the supplied share-price data as of 12:12 PM on October 27, 2026.

Stock Price (₹) Gain Day High (₹) Day Low (₹) Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) 4,829.60 1.13% 4,926.10 4,799.60 BHEL 398.60 1.04% 400.80 393.90 Bharat Electronics (BEL) 371.30 2.29% 374.40 365.30 Apollo Micro Systems 432.20 5.18% 447.00 413.70 Data Patterns 4,070.00 7.86% 4,110.00 3,781.00 Bharat Dynamics 1,034.80 0.56% 1,047.70 1,025.40 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 1,982.30 6.06% 1,995.10 1,887.00 Sigma Advanced Systems 861.30 5.00% 861.30 820.30 Astra Microwave Products 1,579.00 5.39% 1,596.50 1,509.20 Zen Technologies 1,605.10 3.91% 1,614.00 1,546.90 Paras Defence and Space Technologies 1,313.80 4.77% 1,346.00 1,247.10 Tonbo Imaging India 1,271.00 4.79% 1,294.00 1,222.00

Note: Intraday prices and percentage changes may change during the trading session. The figures above reflect the data supplied for 12:12 PM.

Stocks to Watch:

The stocks that are getting noticed are HAL, BEL, Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Products and Paras Defence, said the market data and brokerages.

However, how much these will benefit would depend on the extent to which they are involved in the procurement programme and their ability to win and execute contracts. Valuations, increase in order books, execution plans and conversion of procurement orders to revenue will be watched.

The recent DAC clearance only underlines the importance of indigenous manufacturing in India’s military modernization. However, the current reaction is based on expectations. The long term impact depends on how many contracts are actually won.

Disclaimer – This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Views expressed are those of the respective experts and do not represent Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before investing. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all related documents carefully before investing.