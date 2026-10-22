eMudhra Shares Crash 35% in a Week: Cybersecurity Scare Sends Stock Near 52-Week Low

eMudhra Share Price today

345.60 down 20%

Reason for 52-Week Low

eMudhra’s shares plunged in October 2026, nearly reaching their 52-week lows after the company announced that eight intermediate Certificate Authority (CA) certificates were involved in a cybersecurity issue affecting its global Transport Layer Security (TLS) business. The company faces issues regarding cybersecurity and customer trust, and reputation damage, and government’s decision to investigate the case has impacted investors’ trust in the company.

1. Compromised Certificate Authority Keys Triggered the Sell-Off The primary trigger was the disclosure that private keys associated with eight intermediate CA certificates had been compromised. According to the company, a flaw during the Key Generation Ceremony created a second set of weak keys alongside the original strong keys. The weak keys were subsequently published to browser root stores, raising concerns about the reliability of the affected certificates.

2. Government Investigation Increased Uncertainty The Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has formed a special committee to look into the incident. The committee was formed after CERT-In sent out an advisory. The news has caused a lot of confusion about the event. Due to this, investors are beginning to reevaluate the effect of this on eMudhra’s business, as well as its reputation and future growth.

3. Reputational Risk Became a Major Concern Although eMudhra stated that their infrastructure was not compromised and that there was no data breach, the controversy surrounding the company affected its reputation. This is because the certificate providers play a critical role in ensuring that web browsers connect securely to sites. Any form of mistrust in certificate authorities creates adverse impacts on brands and their relations with browser trust programmes.

4. Concerns Over Potential Misuse of Weak Keys The compromised keys could potentially be reverse-engineered and misused to create fraudulent websites impersonating legitimate platforms. This raised concerns about possible phishing and online fraud risks. However, the company said it was working with affected customers and relevant root programmes to address the issue and replace certificates where required.

5. Browser Vendors Acted Against the Affected Certificates Major technology companies, including Google and Mozilla, moved to block the affected certificates. Google also announced plans to remove the associated root certificate from Chrome’s trust store. While these steps were intended to protect users, the loss of trust within major browser ecosystems added another layer of uncertainty for eMudhra’s international certificate business.

6. Limited Direct Revenue Impact, but Uncertain Long-Term Consequences eMudhra stated that its affected global TLS business contributes approximately 1% of total revenue. It also clarified that its Indian digital signature certificate and eSign businesses were not affected as they operated on separate infrastructure, but investors feared customer loss, remediation costs and reputation damage, whose impact on the bottom line remains to be seen.

7. Heavy Selling Pushed the Stock to a Fresh 52-Week Low The combination of cybersecurity concerns, regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty over future business relationships triggered intense selling. According to the market data, the stock fell approximately 34% over three consecutive sessions, approaching its earlier 52-week low before reports showed it breaking below that level during Thursday’s trading session.

Stock Performance Context

eMudhra has witnessed a sharp and broad-based sell-off, significantly underperforming the NIFTY 50 across nearly every measured period. The recent cybersecurity incident has intensified the stock’s weakness, with losses extending across the short, medium and long term. Over the past one week, the stock plunged 35.39%, compared with a 1.35% decline in the NIFTY 50. In the last one month, it fell 46.77%, while the benchmark declined 2.75%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, eMudhra has dropped 38.27%, significantly underperforming the NIFTY 50, which fell 13.23%. Over the past one year, the stock declined 47.78%, compared with a 12.30% fall in the benchmark. During the last three years, eMudhra lost 23.44%, while the NIFTY 50 delivered a 16.09% gain. Over the past five years, the screenshot reports a 0.00% return for the stock, against a 25.24% gain for the benchmark. Trading activity remained elevated, with approximately 86.17 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of around ₹317.49 crore. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,861.97 crore.

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