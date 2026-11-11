HDFC Bank Share Price Rises 2.46% to ₹817.75, Hits 3-Month High: 5 Factors Driving the Rally

HDFC Bank Share Price: On Wednesday, HDFC Bank’s stock price rose 2.46 percent to Rs 817.75. This makes the stock go above the Rs 800 level and hit a three-month high. It ended at Rs 798.15 in the previous session.

This has taken the market capitalisation to around Rs 12.44 lakh crore. The stock has rebounded around 22.2 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 669.20, which was seen on October 28, 2026.

The stock has seen an overall bullish trend on the back of improved sentiment around the bank’s governance. Expectations of recovering net interest margins (NIM) have helped the stock price. However, we must also take note of the high technical indicators here.

HDFC Bank Share Price Key Levels

HDFC Bank shares have seen a good bounce back from its October lows, but are still trading well below its 52-week highs.

Price Metric Value Current price (November 11) ₹817.75 Previous close ₹798.15 Today’s gain 2.46% 52-week high ₹1,017.50 52-week high date December 1, 2025 52-week low ₹669.20 52-week low date October 28, 2026 Gain from 52-week low Approximately 22.2% Market capitalisation ₹12.44 lakh crore

5 Reasons Why HDFC Bank Stock Price is Rising

1. Improved Sentiment on Governance

Improved sentiment around HDFC Bank’s stock has come after changes in its leadership.

The appointment of Anup Bagchi as chairman has helped alleviate concerns surrounding governance and post-merger issues.

The leadership change has therefore played a key role in improving sentiment.

2. Expectations of Recovering NIM

Analysts believe that HDFC Bank may have hit the bottom of its NIM in the second quarter, so we can expect it to gradually recover.

This is the difference between the interest income earned and paid by a bank on its loans and investments. It shows how much of a spread the bank makes on its interest earning assets.

Brokerages are optimistic around NIM for HDFC Bank going forward. As the bank sees its high cost borrowings fall away and its floating rate loans reprice, this will help.

If NIM improves then it can help with the bank’s core earnings.

3. Core Profitability from Retail/MSME Lending

The momentum seen in the higher yielding retail and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector can help with the company’s core profitability.

The bank will also see some margin recovery from its floating rate loan book.

Improved productivity can also help earnings.

4. Stock Price is Above All Key Moving Averages

HDFC Bank shares are trading above its 10, 20, 30, 50, 100, 150 and 200 day simple moving average (SMA).

This means the stock has been maintaining momentum.

However, technical indicators should be viewed in conjunction with other factors.

5. Significant Recovery from 52-Week Low

The stock has risen around 22.2 percent since hitting its 52-week low of Rs 669.20 on October 28.

The recent rise to above the Rs 800 level means the share price has seen a big turnaround in recent times. Its market capitalisation has also risen to around Rs 12.44 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank RSI is Overbought (74.4)

HDFC Bank’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently sitting at 74.4, which means it’s above the commonly used overbought level of 70.

The RSI is a momentum indicator that shows how fast the price has been moving recently. If the RSI is above 70 then it’s generally overbought. If it falls below 30 then it’s commonly seen as oversold.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean the stock will fall immediately, it does show that the stock has seen a strong recent rally. This can mean that we could see some consolidation in the short term.

What Could Hinder HDFC Bank’s Growth in the Short Term?

Despite the improvements in sentiment, there are some key points on the bank’s balance sheet.

The bank has a low Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 113 percent and a high Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio of 96 percent.

This could hinder the bank’s ability to increase its lending if they do not improve their liquidity and deposits.

The bank will need to increase its deposits, lending and reprice its floating rate portfolio.

HDFC Bank Share Price Key Points

HDFC Bank shares rose 2.46 percent to Rs 817.75 on November 11.

The shares hit a three-month high and rose around 22.2 percent since hitting its 52-week low of Rs 669.20.

The company’s market capitalisation has risen to around Rs 12.44 lakh crore.

Sentiment has improved after Anup Bagchi was appointed as chairman.

Analysts expect potential improvement in NIM as high cost borrowings fall away and floating rate loans are repriced.

The momentum seen in retail and MSME lending could help with core profitability.

The stock is trading above its 10 to 200-day SMA.

RSI is currently showing the stock is overbought (74.4). We could see some consolidation in the short term.

Key to monitor is the LCR (113%) and CD ratio (96%).

Overall, HDFC Bank has seen a turnaround in its share price recently. This has come after improving sentiment around the bank. Investors are seeing improved sentiment around governance, productivity and margin recovery. However, we can also see that the RSI is quite high. This means investors will continue to monitor whether the rally continues and the bank’s deposit growth and profitability

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