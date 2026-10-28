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Jio IPO makes stellar debut. Lists at 21% premium

28 Oct 2026 , 10:45 AM

India’s most awaited and biggest IPO – Jio Platforms Ltd. finally got listed on the exchanges today. And as expected, the IPO made a stellar debut by listing over 21% premium against the issue price.

The shares opened at a price of ₹1,358 per share on the NSE and BSE on October 28, 2026, giving a listing premium of 21.36% over its IPO price of ₹1119 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) raised a total sum of ₹30,213 crore and received high demand from investors with a total oversubscription of 21.36 times. The company currently holds a valuation of around ₹12.51 lakh crore, making it one of the largest telecom companies in India, behind Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Jio Platforms Listing

  1. Jio Platforms Listed at ₹1,358 Per Share: Jio Platforms shares opened at a price of ₹1,358 per share on the NSE and BSE on October 28, 2026. This was a premium of ₹239 over the IPO price of ₹1,119 per share (21.36%).
  2. High Demand for ₹30,213-Crore IPO: The IPO had a total subscription of 21.36 times by the closing of the bidding process on October 23.
  3. Over One Crore Applications Received: Over one crore applications were received for the IPO.
  4. Valuation Reaches Around ₹12.51 Lakh Crore: The company had a valuation of around ₹12.51 lakh crore when it listed.
  5. Jio Outperforms Bharti Airtel: After listing, Jio became the most valuable telecommunications company in India. It will now be interesting to see how the stock performs going forward to see how it ranks against other listed companies.

Jio Platforms IPO Listing Details

Particulars Details
Listing date October 28, 2026
NSE listing price ₹1,358
BSE listing price ₹1,358
IPO issue price ₹1,119
Listing gain per share ₹239
Listing premium 21.36%
IPO issue size Approximately ₹30,213 crore
Overall subscription 21.36 times
Market capitalisation at listing Approximately ₹12.51 lakh crore, based on supplied figures

Note: Market capitalisation is based on the supplied figures and the listing price. Share prices and market capitalisation can change during trading.

What’s next to see 

Analysts have highlighted several possibilities to check if JIo Platforms could deliver expected returns after listing. One of that pointers highlighted is the opportunity in generating Free Cash Flow. If the company reduces its investment in large network infrastructure then it should see an improvement in free cash flow. This will depend on whether it can increase its cash generation from operations as expected. However, it will be important to see how much the company invests going forward and how much new customers they bring on board.

Overall, investors will be interested to see how the company performs going forward. The listing has given the company a premium. Going forward it will depend on how well the company performs financially, how many new customers they bring on board, any changes in tariffs, broadband growth, competition and valuation.

Along with this – increased tariffs could help improve revenue per user. If the company can maintain good customer retention and bring on new customers then this should help improve operating profit. Analysts also see an opportunity in Home Broadband services. If the company can improve the take up of fixed broadband then it can expand its relationship with its customers.

Post listing – it will be important to see how well the company can turn its large scale and position into sustainable financial growth.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOListing
  • #JioIPO
  • #JioPlatforms
  • #JioPlatformsIPO
  • #JioPlatformsListing
  • #JioSharePrice
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