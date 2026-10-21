JIO IPO - Reliance Industries Shares Gain more than 1% after India's Largest IPO opens for subscription

Key Pointers

Detail Information Reliance Industries Share Price ₹1,222.50 on the NSE as of 11:25 AM on October 21, 2026. Previous Close ₹1,202.00. Intraday Gain ₹20.50, or approximately 1.71%. Day’s High ₹1,234.30. Jio Platforms IPO Dates October 21–23, 2026. IPO Issue Size Approximately ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares. Proposed Use of Proceeds Up to ₹27,500 crore towards repayment of certain borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), Jio Platforms’ material subsidiary. Expected Jio Platforms Valuation Approximately ₹10.3 lakh crore at the upper end of the IPO price band.

Why Is Reliance Industries Share Price Rising Today?

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares gained approximately 1.71% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 21, 2026, as its digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms Limited, opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription. The stock rose from its previous close of ₹1,202 to ₹1,222.50 by 11:25 AM, after touching an intraday high of ₹1,234.30.

The movement coincided with the launch of Jio Platforms’ much-awaited IPO, which is seeking to raise approximately ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. The offering brings Jio Platforms into the public market and provides investors with an opportunity to assess the digital business through a separate listed entity. Reuters also reported gains of around 1.7% in Reliance Industries shares as the Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription.

The share-price movement comes amid attention on Jio Platforms’ proposed valuation, subscription demand and planned deployment of IPO proceeds. These factors provide context for the market activity, although the available price data alone does not establish that the IPO was the sole cause of the increase.

Reliance Industries Share Price Performance on October 21, 2026

The following table presents the NSE trading data for Reliance Industries as of 11:25 AM on October 21, 2026.

Market Parameter Value Previous Close ₹1,202.00 Opening Price ₹1,212.00 Intraday High ₹1,234.30 Intraday Low ₹1,208.00 Price at 11:25 AM ₹1,222.50 Change from Previous Close +₹20.50 Percentage Change +1.71%

Source: NSE market data. Percentage change is calculated using the previous closing price of ₹1,202.

The stock opened at ₹1,212, higher than its previous close, and climbed to an intra-day high of ₹1,234.30. At ₹1,222.50 the shares were higher than both their opening price and previous close.

How Is the Jio Platforms IPO Related to Reliance Industries?

Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries that owns the former’s digital services and technology businesses, including telecom services company Reliance Jio Infocomm.

This association means that news about Jio Platforms affects how investors view Reliance Industries’ digital business and its impact on the company as a whole.

The IPO gives Jio Platforms a separate valuation benchmark from Reliance Industries. Investors evaluating the IPO can consider the company’s valuation vs its underlying financial performance, as distinct from the impact that it has on the parent company.

Jio Platforms has priced its IPO issuance between ₹1,065- ₹1,119 per share. At the top of its IPO pricing range, Jio Platforms is expected to have a valuation of ~ ₹10.3 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms IPO consists of fresh issuance of up to 27 crore shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) of existing shares. Hence, the entire proceeds from the issue will go towards funding Jio Platforms’ operations and will be subject to issue expenses as outlined in its offer documents.

Jio Platforms IPO Subscription, Investors’ Appetite

The IPO for Jio Platforms opened for subscription on October 21, and will close on October 23, 2026.

The IPO’s anchor book reportedly witnessed bids worth ~ ₹2.5 lakh crore, or ~30.8x the size of the ₹8,110 crore installments at the top of the IPO’s price band.

The investors participating in the anchor book consisted of global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and domestic financial institutions.

High demand for the IPO, as reflected by the anchor investors, provides a sense of investor interests in the issuing company. However, the overall subscription data of the IPO gives a fair idea of demand for the IPO among Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors and Retail investors.

Jio Platforms share subscription data and RIL stock price movement represent two distinct ideas. Share subscription indicates the demand for the IPO, and reflects the demand for the company’s shares at the IPO price. Meanwhile, the movement in RIL’s stock price reflects trading of these shares that have already been issued on the stock exchange.

Jio Platforms IPO Proceeds: Amount to Be Used for Debt Repayment

Among the various aspects of the IPO, one of the most interesting elements is the proposed utilization of the IPO’s proceeds for debt repayment at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL).

Based on information contained in the Jio Platforms Red Herring Prospectus, up to ₹27,500 crore of the net IPO proceeds will be used to prepay, in full or part, certain outstanding borrowings of RJIL. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purpose, subject to the limits specified in the offer document.

The impact of this financial activity on Jio Platforms’ and RJIL’s financial liabilities depends on details such as amount utilized, amount of borrowings prepaid and tenure of these facilities.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from this issue will not count as an offer-for-sale payment to Reliance Industries. Because the IPO consists of a fresh issue, these funds are raised by Jio Platforms and will be used to repay some of the company’s existing debts at RJIL.

What Does Jio Platforms Mean for RIL Valuation?

The IPO’s valuation provides one way to understand Jio Platforms’ worth. This valuation in turn, informs the value of its parent company Reliance Industries.

As an example, at the top end of its IPO price range, Jio Platforms will have a valuation of ~ ₹10.3 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries has a diverse range of businesses, including oil-and-chemicals, oil and gas, retail and digital services, among others.

Each business contributes towards the overall valuation of the company based on the combined effects of their financial performance, liabilities and other factors.

A separate listing of Jio Platforms could make its valuation easier to observe, but the implied valuation of RIL’s stake in the subsidiary is distinct from the company’s market capitalization. This is because RIL and Jio Platforms have a different number of outstanding shares, a different capital structure and balance sheet liabilities and exposure across their businesses, and other factors.

Jio Platforms’ IPO opening took place on the same day that RIL’s stock increased by ~ ₹1,222.50 or ~1.71%. As of 11:25 AM on October 21, 2026, this is the latest observed change in the stock’s value. This increase in RIL’s stock price takes place as the IPO for Jio Platforms opened for subscription and investors weighed its ~ ₹10.3 lakh crore valuation.

Conclusion

On October 21, 2026, RIL’s stock increased by ~1.71% to ₹1,222.50 on NSE at 11:25 AM. This came as Jio Platforms opened its IPO for subscription, raising ~ ₹30,213 crore through the fresh issuance. Of this amount, up to ₹27,500 crore will be allocated for repayment of certain borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Meanwhile, the expected valuation of Jio Platforms at ~ ₹10.3 lakh crore represents a separate valuation benchmark for its parent company Reliance Industries.

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