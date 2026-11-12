Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rallies 33% in Seven Sessions; Stock Jumps 6.67% Today

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 6.67 percent to Rs 708 on the National Stock Exchange at 11.08 AM on Thursday, November 12. This is the seventh straight gain for the stock as it is up over 33 percent. The shares opened at Rs 675. The stock traded between a high of Rs 714.50 and a low of Rs 669. The previous close was Rs 663.75.

The recent rise has come after strong results from the September quarter showing robust top and bottom line growth. Additionally, brokerages have been positive about the company.

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results:

Net Profits jumps 63.9 percent: Kalyan Jewellers posted a 63.9 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profits to Rs 427 crore. The company saw a 31.4 percent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10323 crore. This shows the company had higher business in the quarter.

The company’s EBITDA was up 29.7 percent to Rs 644 crore. The company’s EBITDA margin fell slightly to 6.2 percent.

Robust festive & wedding season demand: The company saw robust festive and wedding season demand in the September quarter. Following the recent strong results and positive comments from brokers, the stock has seen a surge. Over the past seven trading sessions, Kalyan Jewellers is up over 33 percent.

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