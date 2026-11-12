Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rallies 33% in Seven Sessions; Stock Jumps 6.67% Today

12 Nov 2026 , 11:15 AM
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 6.67 percent to Rs 708 on the National Stock Exchange at 11.08 AM on Thursday, November 12. This is the seventh straight gain for the stock as it is up over 33 percent. The shares opened at Rs 675. The stock traded between a high of Rs 714.50 and a low of Rs 669. The previous close was Rs 663.75.
The recent rise has come after strong results from the September quarter showing robust top and bottom line growth. Additionally, brokerages have been positive about the company.
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