Laurus Labs Shares Rise 5% After Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 126%

The stock of Laurus Labs gained 4.94% at Rs 2354.90 on the NSE on October 30, 2026 at 12:01 PM after the company reported solid quarterly results for Q2FY27. The pharma major reported a 126% YoY growth in consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders. This was backed by an increase in revenue, operating profits and better margins.

The company posted revenues from operation up by 33% YoY to Rs 2206.37 crore in the September quarter. Further, consolidated EBITDA grew by 78% to Rs 762 crore as the EBITDA margin jumped 850 basis points to 34.5%.

Laurus Labs Share Price Today

Laurus Labs shares were trading 4.94% higher at ₹2,354.90 on the NSE as of 12:01 PM on October 30, 2026. The stock opened at ₹2,246.60 and touched an intraday high of ₹2,359.80 and a low of ₹2,206.10.

Particulars Price Previous close ₹2,244.00 Opening price ₹2,246.60 Current price (12:01 PM) ₹2,354.90 Intraday high ₹2,359.80 Intraday low ₹2,206.10 Change +4.94%

Note: Share price figures reflect NSE data as of 12:01:45 PM IST on October 30, 2026.

Laurus Labs Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 126%

Laurus Labs reported a 126% growth in consolidated net profits attributable to equity holders during Q2 FY27 at Rs 441.48 crore.

The company’s pre-tax profit (PBT) rose 119% to Rs 592 crore versus Rs 270 crore in Q2 FY26 on account of higher revenues, improved operating efficiency and better margins.

Financial Metric Q2 FY27 YoY Growth Revenue from operations ₹2,206.37 crore +33% EBITDA ₹762 crore +78% Net profit attributable to equity holders ₹441.48 crore +126% Profit before tax ₹592 crore +119% EBITDA margin 34.5% +850 bps Gross margin 63% Up from 59.9%

EBITDA growth significantly outpaced revenue growth, indicating improved operating leverage during the quarter. The EBITDA margin increased to 34.5% from 26% in Q2 FY26, while the gross margin improved to 63% from 59.9%.

The company attributed the margin improvement to a favourable business mix and better capacity efficiency.

CDMO Business Leads Laurus Labs’ Q2 Growth

The CDMO business emerged as a key contributor to Laurus Labs’ quarterly performance, with revenue increasing 75% YoY to ₹904 crore.

Small-molecule CDMO revenue grew 86% to ₹875 crore, accounting for the largest share of the segment’s revenue. The growth highlights the contribution of the company’s small-molecule manufacturing operations to its overall performance.

The Affordable Medicines division also recorded growth, with revenue increasing 15% to ₹1,302 crore. In contrast, revenue from the Bio division declined 38% to ₹29 crore.

Business Segment Q2 FY27 Revenue YoY Growth CDMO ₹904 crore +75% Small-molecule CDMO ₹875 crore +86% Affordable Medicines ₹1,302 crore +15% Bio division ₹29 crore -38%

Laurus Labs Expands Peptide Manufacturing Capabilities

Laurus Labs operationalised its first commercial-scale peptide manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam during the quarter. The company also continued its capacity expansion initiatives to address anticipated demand and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

In another development, Laurus Labs signed an agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Canada’s Galenvs Sciences for a proposed investment of USD 3.75 million. The transaction includes a primary investment of USD 2.75 million and is subject to due diligence. Galenvs specialises in oligonucleotide technologies and precision magnetic nanoparticles.

The company also agreed to acquire a 52% stake in SI&C Resins to strengthen its peptide-resin technology capabilities and supply chain. Both developments are aimed at expanding its capabilities across the broader peptide manufacturing ecosystem.

Laurus Labs Declares Interim Dividend of ₹1 Per Share

The board of Laurus Labs declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, alongside announcing its September-quarter financial performance.

Laurus Labs H1 FY27 Performance

Laurus Labs also reported strong growth across its key financial metrics during the first half of FY27.

Revenue increased 31% YoY to ₹4,233 crore, while EBITDA rose 72% to ₹1,406 crore. Net profit attributable to equity holders increased 126% to ₹809 crore.

Financial Metric H1 FY27 YoY Growth Revenue ₹4,233 crore +31% EBITDA ₹1,406 crore +72% Net profit attributable to equity holders ₹809 crore +126%

Laurus Labs’ Q2 FY27 performance was marked by strong revenue growth, higher operating earnings and a significant expansion in margins. The CDMO business remained a key growth contributor, while investments in peptide manufacturing and the proposed acquisitions are expected to strengthen the company’s manufacturing and technology capabilities.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.