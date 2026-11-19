Auto sector stocks gain 3% on Nifty Auto index

The automobile sector outperformed on November 19, 2026, with the Nifty Auto index rising 3% to 28,158.30. Stocks of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and two wheelers saw strong gains.

Positive demand outlook, better outlook on commodity price and better operating margins were some of the factors that drove the performance.

Top automobile stock performer

Among automobile stocks, Maruti Suzuki India saw a jump of 6.48%, rising to Rs. 13,451 by 11:43 AM. This was an increase of Rs. 819.

Other Top Gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra rose 4.43% to Rs. 3,507.90.

Hyundai Motor India rose 4.49% to Rs. 2,192.80.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle rose 4.18% to Rs. 263.05.

Hero Motocorp rose close to 4%.

Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company rose close to 3%.

Reasons for rise in automobile sector stocks

Since crude oil and certain commodity prices are expected to fall, it may be beneficial for operating margins.

Demand for automobiles is expected to increase by 8-10% in H2FY27 (from October-Mar). The ongoing and upcoming festive season, increased demand from consumers and low stock of vehicles across various categories is expected to drive sales.

Additionally, the rationalization of GST has made automobiles more affordable driving demand in two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki’s Q2 Performance

Despite driving the stock rally, Maruti Suzuki faced pressure in operating margins.

Operating profit in Q2FY27 fell 17% YoY to Rs. 2803.7 crore from Rs. 3382 crore in Q2FY26, mainly due to increased commodity prices due to the conflict in West Asia.

However, a strong demand outlook and expectations of better leverage in operations have driven investor confidence.

Outlook for automobile sector

Export demand, higher premium vehicle sales and a good product mix drove performance in the automobile sector in Q2FY27.

Although steel and rubbers prices are high, aluminium and platinum group metals prices have fallen. Sequentially, in Q3FY27, there might be an increase in input costs. However, price increases and better leverage in operations could help to offset this.

Growing demand from rural areas, new product launches, penetration of electric vehicles and increased exports are expected to boost earnings.

Overall, given the positive demand outlook and improving cost outlook in the automobile sector, investors’ sentiments have been boosted. Hence, auto stocks have been a key contributor to today’s positive market trend.

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