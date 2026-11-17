National Stock Exchange (NSE) is continuing to rise on November 17, 2026. The stock is currently trading at Rs 2116.05, with a 2.22 percent rise on the BSE. The stock has hit an all-time high of Rs 2134 with a near 3 percent rise against its previous close of Rs 2070.05. The share has crossed the 5 lakh crore market cap milestone. The overall bullish tone in the Indian market and reduced crude oil prices have helped the NSE shares rise.

Reduced crude oil prices have helped improve sentiment and investors are expecting fresh FPI inflows. NSE shares are trading at more than 15 percent above its IPO price and is 26 percent higher from its 52-week lows of Rs 1640.25 hit on October 23, 2026.

NSE Q2 FY27 Results:

23 percent Rise in Net Profit The strong financial results have also helped boost investor sentiment. NSE reported a 23 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 on November 3. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2578 crore from Rs 2098 crore year-on-year.

Consolidated total income increased 9 percent to Rs 4554 crore from Rs 4160 crore. The operating EBITDA increased over 100 percent to Rs 3079 crore. This was aided by an impressive EBITDA margin of 76 percent.

Transaction charges revenue grew 9 percent year-on-year to Rs 3035 crore from Rs 2789 crore.

Cash market saw average daily turnover of Rs 1.18 lakh crore and 24 percent growth year-on-year.

NSE H1 FY27 Financials Consolidated net profit increased by 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 5698 crore. Total income grew 9 percent to Rs 9807 crore. The strong earnings growth, increased trading activity and improving sentiment has boosted NSE shares.

As the NSE has crossed the 5 lakh crore market cap milestone and hit fresh record highs, investors will be keeping a close eye on market activity, FPI flows and future financials.

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