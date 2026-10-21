PC Jeweller Shares Rally 5%; Stock Gains 40% in Two Weeks as Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 28%

PC Jeweller shares rose almost 5 per cent on October 21, 2026 – boosted by a positive Indian stock market as the jewellery company’s shares rally on reporting a better-than-expected quarterly result and gaining traction following the news of a bulk deal.

PC Jeweller stock has gained over 40 per cent in the last two weeks while its latest quarterly revenue, progress in clearing bank dues and export receivables have placed the stock in focus.

At 12:00 PM on the NSE, PC Jeweller shares were trading at ₹18.46, up 1.82 per cent compared to its previous close of ₹18.13. The stock opened at ₹18.75 and hit a high of ₹19.13 before falling to ₹17.44.

The stock price movement follows investors tracking the company’s improving revenue, clearing of bank dues and technical indicators following a strong price movement over the last few weeks.

PC Jeweller Share Price Today: NSE Performance

PC Jeweller shares were trading higher at ₹18.46 as of 12:00 PM on October 21, 2026 on the NSE while the stock closed lower than its opening price after hitting an intraday high of ₹19.13.

Particulars ₹ Current Market Price 18.46 Previous Close 18.13 Opening Price 18.75 Intraday High 19.13 Intraday Low 17.44 Change +1.82%

Source: NSE as of 12:00 PM, October 21, 2026

PC Jeweller Share Price Rises Nearly 40% in Two Weeks

PC Jeweller shares have surged substantially over various time frames as per the reported BSE data. As of October 21, 2026, the stock price has gained 40.23 per cent over two weeks and 44.18 per cent over a month.

Similarly, the stock has gained 83.30 per cent over three months and 92.08 per cent over six months.

The stock’s year-to-date (YTD) gain stands at 98.07 per cent while the weekly gain is at 27.44 per cent.

Period % change in share price One week +27.44% Two weeks +40.23% One month +44.18% Three months +83.30% Six months +92.08% Year-to-date +98.07%

Source: BSE data

The strong share price performance has put the company’s finances and technical levels in focus as investors evaluate whether PC Jeweller can continue its upwards march.

PC Jeweller Q2 FY27 Results: Revenue Increases 28%

PC Jeweller reported a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the July-September quarter of FY27. The company cited healthy demand as the reason for the growth in revenue.

The quarterly results have added to the investor interest in the share as the company’s improving revenue, clearing of bank dues and export receivables are some of the key metrics being tracked for the jewellery major.

Revenue growth alone, however, does not indicate the extent of improvement in the company’s operating performance and cash generation. Those aspects need to be analysed separately using the company’s financial reports.

Bulk Deal: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Buys Shares Worth ₹73.59 Crore

Investor interest in PC Jeweller was also triggered following the news of a bulk deal on October 16, 2026.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, who is associated with Cupid Ltd, reportedly bought 5.10 crore shares of PC Jeweller worth approximately ₹73.59 crore. The deal was struck at an average price of ₹14.43 per share.

While the reported bulk deal finds attention amid the sharp rise in PC Jeweller share price, the transaction does not establish the buyer’s long-term intent and the extent of the share price rise.

PC Jeweller Clears Outstanding Dues to 14 Consortium Banks

PC Jeweller announced in September 2026 that it has cleared its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks. The development is an important step towards clearing the company’s bank liabilities.

In September 2024, PC Jeweller had opted for a one-time settlement (OTS) of its outstanding bank dues with borrowings of around ₹3,000 crore as of that time.

The latest development is another step towards clearing the bank dues of the company. The implications for the company’s finances can be analysed using the subsequent reports disclosing the liabilities, interest and cash flow position of the company.

Company Receives ₹142 Crore in Export Remittances

PC Jeweller received ₹142 crore during Q2 FY27 against the export debtors. The collections represent another step towards clearing the export-related receivables of the company.

Export remittances play an important role in the cash flow position of the company and the amount collected during the quarter becomes relevant along with the revenue growth and the clearing of bank dues to analyse the impact on the company’s finances.

The impact of the remittance collection needs to be analysed keeping in mind the quantum of export receivables outstanding and the company’s cash flow position.

PC Jeweller Technical Analysis: Stock Approaches ₹19–₹19.65 Resistance

PC Jeweller’s strong rally finds relevance amid the technical levels.

Per the technical analysis cited in the report, PC Jeweller broke out of its consolidation range around ₹14.30 to trade at around ₹18.46. The weekly chart also shows that the stock has rallied after a long accumulation period around the 200-week moving average of ₹9.73.

The stock’s immediate support and a major resistance zone are being analysed.

RSI Crosses 76, Indicating Overbought Conditions

The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) for PC Jeweller has crossed 76, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory (typically, the RSI above 70 is considered overbought).

An overbought reading indicates that the stock has witnessed a strong price movement in the recent past. However, it also indicates that the price may consolidate or witness profit booking in the near term.

In light of PC Jeweller’s quick price movement over the last few weeks, the RSI crossing 76 is also one of the technical indicators investors are analysing along with the support and resistance levels for the stock.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

Technical Indicator ₹ Immediate support 17 Previous breakout support 14.30 Major resistance zone 19-19.65 Additional resistance 20 200-week moving average 9.73

The ₹17 level has been identified as the immediate support while ₹14.30 is the previous breakout support and a stronger support level based on the cited technical analysis.

On the other hand, ₹19-19.65 is the key resistance zone, with the ₹20 mark representing another level of resistance.

The ₹19-19.65 range has been a zone where the selling pressure reportedly emerged as the stock attempted to break out in the past. A weekly close above ₹19.65 could indicate a potential move higher for the stock, although further price action would be relevant to establish a trend. The ₹20 level is another resistance level investors are watching.

PC Jeweller Share Price Outlook: What to Watch

PC Jeweller’s recent performance has seen the share price rise on the back of increased revenue, clearing of bank dues, export receivables and a strong upwards price movement.

The 40.23 per cent gains in the last two weeks and the proximity to the ₹19-19.65 resistance zone have made the technical levels relevant. On the other hand, the weekly RSI crossing 76 indicates that the stock is in overbought territory and may witness profit booking or consolidation in the near term.

The near-term technical outlook described in the cited analysis is sideways to bullish so long as the stock holds its support around ₹17 and trades around the resistance range. Further developments on the company’s quarterly results, cash flow and liability position would also be relevant to analyse the company’s recovery.