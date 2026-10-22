PC Jewellers Share Price slumps more than 2% after gaining almost 29% in a week

PC Jeweller Ltd reported a 58% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27 to ₹331 crore from ₹210 crore in Q2 FY26. The jewellery retailer and manufacturer also witnessed a 27.8% rise in revenue to ₹1,054 crore from ₹825 crore, driven by strong demand. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 74.1% year-on-year to ₹309 crore from ₹178 crore. The EBITDA margin for the company widened to 29.3% from 21.5%, witnessing an increase of 7.8 percentage points. Along with its Q2 FY27 results, PC Jeweller announced the full repayment of outstanding bank debt, release of mortgaged assets and guarantees and recovery of export receivables worth roughly ₹142 crore. The company further outlined plans for expansion of its showroom network, introduction of a new jewellery brand for younger consumers and developing its gold mining project in Chad.

However, shares of PC Jeweller Ltd pulled away from their intraday high during morning trading on 22nd October 2026, despite the company’s reporting of earnings growth and announcement of debt repayment.

PC Jeweller Q2 FY27 Results: Key Financial Highlights

PC Jeweller’s results for Q2 FY27 reflected growth in revenue, net profit and EBITDA and a strong operating margin compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

Financial Metric Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 YoY Change Consolidated net profit ₹331 crore ₹210 crore +58% Revenue ₹1,054 crore ₹825 crore +27.8% EBITDA ₹309 crore ₹178 crore +74.1% EBITDA margin 29.3% 21.5% +7.8 percentage points

The YoY rise in EBITDA outpaced revenue growth with the company also witnessing improvement in EBITDA margin for the quarter, indicating better operating profitability. The company’s quarterly performance comes against its efforts to build its financial position and expand its retail presence.

Why PC Jeweller Shares Fell Despite Strong Q2 Results

1. Near-28% Rally in PC Jeweller Shares Prior to Results Announced The strong share-price advance immediately prior to the results announcement is a key factor to consider in connection with the subsequent share-price fall. PCJEWELLER shares climbed from ₹14.51 on 15 October to ₹18.51 on 21 October: a rise of around 27.6%. That follows a period in which the stock had already climbed over 40% in 2 weeks. When a stock rises strongly over a short period, some market participants may decide to book profits, including following a positive corporate announcement. The subsequent selling pressure may drive the share price downwards even though the fundamentals have improved. In the case of PC Jeweller, the drop from the share price of ₹20.10 at the October 22 intraday high to ₹18.23 reflects strong intraday selling. However, price action alone does not confirm that profit booking was involved.

2. Strong Q2 Results Already Factored Into the Share Price PC Jeweller’s quarterly figures showed substantial YoY growth across the financial metrics: net profit rose 58%, revenue climbed 27.8% and EBITDA jumped 74.3%. However, the share price reflects the market’s expectations of a company’s performance, not just its reported results. This means that if the market had already factored in improving results ahead of the earnings call and increased buying, the outcome would not necessarily push the share price upwards. Notably, PC Jeweller’s share price rose nearly 27.6% between 15 October and 21 October. It is possible that some market participants had anticipated the improved results and increased buying ahead of the results call. We cannot confirm, however, whether or not analysts had expected PC Jeweller’s improved quarterly results. Without a comparator against analyst estimates, consensus forecasts and the company’s own guidance, we cannot say with any confidence whether the quarterly results exceeded expectations.

3. Debt Repayment Improves Financial Position, But the Benefits Will Take Time PC Jeweller announced that it had repaid all of the outstanding debt to its consortium of banks, and also received no-objection certificates, no-dues letters and release letters from the lenders. As a result, all mortgaged assets, securities, guarantees and other undertakings by the company have been released and original title deeds returned to the title-holders. In short, PC Jeweller has cleared all of the debts owed to its lenders. Being free of the encumbrances that the debts previously imposed will improve PC Jeweller’s financial position. The most immediate benefit is that the reduction in bank debt will reduce the company’s interest costs, which will increase its bottom-line earnings. That said, the company’s ability to repay its debts and the relaxation of the encumbrances do not guarantee future revenue growth or higher share prices. Consequently, investors will continue to watch future PC Jeweller results and cash flow with interest.

4. Investors May Also Evaluate Prospects for Rising Revenue Streams PC Jeweller’s strong quarterly results came on the back of an improved operating profile. The company showed greater revenue, net profit and EBITDA than in the same period last year. EBITDA grew at a particularly rapid pace, of 74.1%, compared to a 27.8% rise in revenue. Looking ahead, PC Jeweller said it would open up to 100 new showrooms in the next 12-18 months. The company also outlined plans to scale its franchise network: collaborating with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Uttar Pradesh’s CM YUVA scheme. Finally, it is launching a new jewellery brand to target young people and is also developing a gold mining venture in Chad. All of these will contribute to additional revenue in the future, but it is important to separate the statements from the results. This means watching future PC Jeweller results and developments in the new showroom network, new jewellery brand and mining operations.

5. PC Jeweller Shares Had Encountered Intraday Pressure Before Falling Further PC Jeweller’s shares touched ₹20.10 during early trading on 22 October before falling to ₹18.23 by 11:36 AM. In other words, the fall occurred after the stock touched a higher intraday price. It shows that sellers were able to drive the share price down despite PC Jeweller’s improved quarterly results and announcement that it had cleared all of its bank debt. This suggests that market participants may have been booking profits or taking other positions following the positive results. Further analysis of intraday price action and volume would be needed to identify the precise cause. The figures show that the share price moved, but we do not yet have the details that would allow us to separate out these various influences.

PC Jeweller cited strong consumer demand as the reason for the rise in revenue, but the EBITDA growth rate exceeds that of revenue. The EBITDA margin also rose to 29.3% compared to 21.5% in Q2 FY26. This represents an improvement in the company’s operating performance: it earned more from its operations in Q2 FY27 than it did in Q2 FY26. We will watch future results to see if it can sustain the improvement.

₹142 Crore in Export Receivables Recovered During Q2

PC Jeweller received approximately ₹142 crore in remittances against outstanding export debtors during Q2 FY27. The company said that it engaged in discussions with the debtors and that the recovery process had begun. The collections represent another data point to analyse the working capital and receivables position of the company. The overall impact will depend on the magnitude of the outstanding receivables.

What to Watch in PC Jeweller Shares After the Fall On 22 October

PC Jeweller shares dropped in price following a strong weekly advance and the announcement of improved quarterly results and full repayment of all bank debt. The next stage in the stock’s evolution will be informed by the price action following the recent rally, the extent of profit booking, general market conditions and how the market absorbs the improved results. On the operational front, we will watch future quarterly results, to see how the company’s revenue, operating margin, interest costs and cash flow develop. We will also watch the rollout of the proposed new showrooms, the new jewellery brand and the Chad mining project. By and large, PC Jeweller’s share-price fall despite strong Q2 results and the repayment of all bank debts confirms the distance between a company’s fundamentals and the short-term price action in the stock. The nearly 27.6% rise between 15 October and 21 October provides some context for why the price might have fallen on 22 October, but the information available does not confirm that profit booking was responsible for the drop.

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