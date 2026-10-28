Piramal Pharma Shares Surge 14% After Q2 FY27 Results, Raises FY27 Growth Outlook

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd rose 13.80% on October 28, 2026 after reporting robust results for September quarter FY27 and bettering the full year revenue growth forecast. The stock was trading at ₹226.15 on NSE at 11:11 AM. The stock has moved up to a high of ₹228 while it had closed at ₹198.72 previously. It has moved down to a low of ₹209.04.

The company reported a net profit of ₹5.03 crore from a net loss of ₹99.22 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 28% YoY to ₹2,617 crore from ₹2,044 crore. EBITDA has seen a significant growth as well. The EBITDA has more than doubled to ₹348.7 crore from ₹158.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The margin improved by 550 basis points to 13.3% from 7.8%. This was due to increased capacity utilisation, leverage and prudent execution, the company said.

Revenues grew for all three business segments. Piramal Pharma displayed growth in revenues year-on-year for all three segments. The CDMO segment saw the greatest growth with revenues rising 36% to ₹1,424 crore from ₹1,044 crore. Complex hospital generics saw revenues rise 32% to ₹849 crore from ₹644 crore. Consumer health saw revenues grow 13% to ₹359 crore from ₹319 crore. In the first half of FY27, the company added 22 new customers and had 110 customer audits.

Piramal Pharma places better revenue growth forecast for FY27. The company has given a better revenue growth forecast of 19-20% for FY27 after a strong first half and continued momentum. For the full year, the company expects significantly better profitability. However, net debt remains at ₹4,859 crore. Whether the company can continue to see growth in revenues, improve profitability and get debt under control will be a key factor to watch.

Piramal Pharma Share Price on October 28, 2026

Particulars Price Previous close ₹198.72 Opening price ₹214.10 Current price (11:11 AM) ₹226.15 Intraday high ₹228.00 Intraday low ₹209.04 Gain at 11:11 AM 13.80%

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