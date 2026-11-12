SBI Share Price: Stock Gains 1% as Management Retains 14–15% Loan Growth Guidance

12 Nov 2026 , 11:24 AM
SBI’s shares rose by about 1% on Thursday, Nov 12, 2026 when the stock closed in the day’s top Nifty 50 performers following management’s interactions with investors at institutional meetings. CLSA and Goldman Sachs highlighted SBI’s credit growth, profitability and lending opportunities. The bank is holding onto its loan growth guidance while reiterating its ambition on profitability. As noted before, however, matching banking system’s growth, on high base, will be challenging.
SBI management said matching the banking system’s projected growth could be challenging because the bank operates from a relatively high base.
Corporate capital expenditure was beginning to emerge in thermal power, renewable energy and roads, management said.
Capital expenditure among mid-sized companies remained relatively modest, according to SBI management.
SBI said higher fee income and more effective liability management would be important drivers of its ambition for a 1% core return on assets over the business cycle.
The bank’s 14-15% loan-growth guidance covered a domestic portfolio in which retail, agriculture and MSME loans accounted for 65%, SBI management said.
Management reiterated the ambition of reaching a core return on assets of 1% over the business cycle.
CLSA cited corporate lending opportunities and said SBI viewed capital expenditure as emerging in thermal power, renewable energy and roads. Goldman Sachs cited plans involving self-employed borrowers, wealth management and cross-selling.
SBI shares traded around Rs 1,072 in morning deals, up approximately 1%.
SBI’s market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 9.9 lakh crore.
The stock had gained 8.8% in 2026, while the Nifty 50 had declined 3.1% over the same period.
SBI reported Q2 FY27 net profit of Rs 23,038 crore, with the result aided by an exceptional gain of Rs 7,289 crore.
Net interest income rose 14.7% to Rs 49,143 crore, SBI said.
SBI is scheduled to meet institutional investors in Singapore on November 17 and 18.
The bank is due to participate in the BofA India Corporate Day and Morgan Stanley’s Asia Pacific Summit, SBI said.
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