Sona BLW Precision Share Price Live: Shares surge 8% on stronger Q2 numbers

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited surged more than 8% in the early hours of October 27, 2026. The surge in the share prices came after the company reported stronger second quarter for FY27.

The mobility technology and precision engineering company reported 35% y-o-y increase in its revenue and net profit increasing by 29%. The company’s consolidated revenue for Q2FY27 stood at INR 1,535.8 crore and net profit increased to INR 223.4 crore. EBITDA for the mentioned period grew 23% to INR 356 crore while holding 23% EBITDA margin. The company’s order book was reported INR 25,100 crore.

The company has recently secured new orders across its business segments which includes 3 BEV programmes, 1 intelligent and connected solutions programme, and 3 internal combustion engine (ICE) programmes. According to the company’s Managing Director – Vivek Vikram Singh, the company has secured orders worth INR 3,600 crore in new businesses, generating more than 1.5 times free cash flow from operations taking place in H1FY27. On the back of strong FY27 results, shares of the company touched their 52-week high of 858.95 adding as much as 10% during the day.

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