Tata Motors Share Price Rises 2% as Commercial Vehicle Industry Records Strong Growth

Tata Motors share price rose 2.16% to INR 455.65 on the BSE session in early trade at 11:40 AM on November 12, 2026 driven by buoyancy in the CV sector. The ticker hit its intra-day high of INR 464.20 after opening at INR 450 against its previous closing level of INR 446.

The shares extended its winning run with gains of around 9% in 4 consecutive trading sessions. The recent surge has been driven by improvements in demand within the CV space, particularly within the heavy truck and electric CV segment.

Commercial Vehicle Industry Sees Strong Growth

The CV industry in India saw strong growth across January to October 2026.

Goods carriers grew 21.4% YoY to 9.05 lakh units, while buses grew 1.8% to 1.13 lakh units. There was strong demand across heavy and medium CVs.

Heavy CV registrations rose 28.95% to 36,879 units.

Medium CV registrations rose 21.16% to 9,042 units.

There was also strong growth in the electric CV segment, with registrations growing 163.2% YoY to 4,942 units in October.

This meant that electric CVs made up 4.29% of total CV retail sales.

Tata Motors dominated electric CVs with 29,914 units registered.

Ashok Leyland dominated the heavy CV segment with a 34.67% market share.

Tata Motors Enhances Financing For Electric CVs

Tata Motors CV has teamed up with Finzo EV Solutions to offer bespoke financing solutions to electric small commercial vehicles and pickup customers. This includes quick loan processing, flexible repayment terms and a 25% guaranteed buyback.

Margins and Outlook For Q3 FY27

Despite the high raw material costs, Tata Motors CV was able to maintain flat sequential margins in Q2 FY27 with selective price increases and good leverage. Volumes are expected to grow in the high single-digit to low-double digit range in Q3 FY27. The group is concerned about commodity inflation, however this should be less impactful to margins at between 150-200 basis points, down from 590 basis points in Q2. The group expects the Iveco deal to be completed on time, said Systematix Institutional Research. Tata Motors Share Price Key Levels The group has hit a 52-week high of INR 508.95 on February 27, 2026. The 52-week low was INR 306. The improving CV demand, EV uptake and margin stability can help improve growth outlook for the group. However, commodity prices and risk of execution will be key to note.