On 13th November, 2026 the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court requesting it to review its decision of 15th October, 2026 that declared the write-off of ₹8,415 crore of YES Bank AT-1 bonds invalid.
If you’re unfamiliar with what AT-1 bonds are, or why it’s important, here’s everything you need to know.
In March 2020 YES bank was facing severe financial issues and required immediate help. The RBI intervened and devised a reconstruction plan with SBI and other investors. As part of the reconstruction plan, investors had to take a loss of ₹8,415 crore as the AT-1 bonds were written off.
AT-1 (Additional Tier-1) bonds are a type of money that investors lend to a bank. Investors lend money to the bank. They receive interest (usually higher than regular bonds). In return, the investor takes on a special risk. If the bank faces extreme financial issues, the bonds can be written off and the investor loses their investment. Banks issue AT-1 bonds as they can help to maintain capital and absorb any losses during a crisis. They act as a form of a financial safety net.
The issue never really revolved around whether the AT-1 bonds can be written off. The investors argued that the final reconstruction plan (which received government approval), didn’t allow the administrator to cancel the bonds. The issue was whether the authorities had the legal right to write-off the bonds.
On 15th October 2026, the Supreme Court decided to uphold the Bombay High Court’s decision and therefore agreed that the ₹8,415 crore write-off was invalid. This was a big win for the investors.
The RBI isn’t happy with the decision, so they have filed a review petition on 13th November 2026. They want the Supreme Court to review its decision. This is to ensure that the banking system remains stable. If another bank in India faces issues in the future and the RBI wish to use AT-1 bonds to absorb some of the losses and save the bank, there may become uncertainty around whether they have the legal right to write them off.
This could cause issues when trying to save the bank in the future.
If the write-off is reversed and the bonds are reinstated there could be financial implications. A key metric for banks is the Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio which shows how much quality capital the Bank Has relative to its risk weighted assets.
Restoring the bonds could affect the bank’s capital structure and CET1 ratio, potentially requiring additional capital-management measures.
|Stakeholder
|What they want
|RBI
|A reconsideration of the verdict, to protect the banking rescue framework
|YES Bank
|Has separately sought judicial review of the judgment
|Bondholders
|Their cancelled investments and associated rights restored
|SBI and other investors
|Were involved in YES Bank’s 2020 rescue
This case pits two important principles against each other.
Banking stability: Banks need to be able to absorb losses in a crisis. Without effective rescue tools, future banking emergencies could be harder to manage.
Investor protection: Investors accept risk, but regulators must follow the law and the terms of the approved reconstruction scheme before cancelling their investments.
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd are trading down by 1.66% at 17.72 on NSE as of 1:12 PM. The banking stock had previously closed at 18.02 and opened at 18.00, touching a low of 17.70.
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