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BLS Polymers IPO GMP Today at ₹51; Subscription Status Reaches 64.66x

29 Oct 2026 , 11:15 AM

BLS Polymers IPO GMP: As on October 29, 2026, BLS Polymers IPO has seen BLS Polymers GMP of Rs 51. Based on the maximum price band of Rs 150 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 201, which indicates a premium of 34%.

Based on the latest GMP, investors can expect a profit of Rs 5,100 per lot (100 shares). However, the GMP values are unofficial and may fluctuate before the listing. The listing price and profit are based on estimations.

BLS Polymers IPO GMP Today: Latest Details

Particulars Details
GMP date and time October 29, 2026, 9:37 AM
IPO upper price band ₹150
Latest GMP ₹51
GMP percentage 34.00%
Estimated listing price ₹201
Estimated profit per lot ₹5,100

The BLS Polymers IPO GMP has risen from ₹18 on October 19 to ₹51 on October 29, based on the figures provided. The premium stood at ₹44 on October 27 before reaching ₹51 on October 28.

BLS Polymers IPO Subscription Status

The BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed 64.66 times overall as of October 29, 2026, at 10:56 AM, according to the subscription figures provided.

Investor Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 12.25x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 170.22x
Small NII (S-NII) 174.99x
Big NII (B-NII) 167.83x
Retail Individual Investors (RII) 49.37x
Overall Subscription 64.66x

The NII category has seen the highest subscription level of 170.22 times. Small NII investors have bid 174.99 times and big NII investors have bid 167.83 times. Retail investors have bid 49.37 times and QIB category has seen 12.25 times.

BLS Polymers IPO GMP and Subscription: Key Takeaway

BLS Polymers IPO has seen a GMP of Rs 51 as on October 29, 2026. It implies that the stock could list at an estimated price of Rs 201, based on the maximum price band of Rs 150. The IPO has seen subscription of 64.66 times. The demand has been good across all categories. The NII category has seen the highest level of demand.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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  • #BLSPolymersIPO
  • #BLSPolymersIPOGMP
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  • #IPOGMPToday
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